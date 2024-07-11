National Eucharistic Pilgrimage Includes Service Project for Catholic Charities, Musical Nicole Kurut

On Saturday, July 6, staff members of Catholic Charities in South Bend welcomed seven members of the Marian Route of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. The pilgrims worked in the newly created Miami Village Unity Garden. Housed on the diocesan grounds of Catholic Charities and the Cathedral of St. Matthew, the pilgrims helped Catholic Charities staff expand the garden so that more Maimi Village community members will be able to access healthy food and have a nice place to meet their neighbors. Using the items collected during a recent hygiene drive hosted by Catholic Charities and the Cathedral of St. Matthew’s St. Vincent de Paul Society, the pilgrims also distributed free hygiene kits to members of the community.

Musical Highlights God’s Love Through the Eucharist

