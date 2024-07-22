National Congress Concludes, Beginning New Era of Eucharistic ‘Missionary Conversion’ Gretchen R. Crowe Our Sunday Visitor

INDIANAPOLIS (OSV News) – The five days of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis could not have ended in a more fitting way – with the celebration of the Eucharist with more than 50,000 people gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Usually the home field of the Indianapolis Colts, for one last day, the stadium was filled with people adoring and praising Jesus Christ, hearts overflowing with love and gratitude for what they had experienced throughout the past week.

The Mass was celebrated by papal envoy Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was present in Indianapolis for the entire congress, and who greeted participants in many different languages. In a homily delivered with energy, joy, and humor, Cardinal Tagle thanked “the God who is Love … for gathering us a family of faith at this closing Mass of the National Eucharistic Congress.”

Cardinal Tagle, who serves the Holy See as the Pro-Prefect of the Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said he brought with him the “fatherly, paternal blessings” of Pope Francis, who “prays, as we all do, that the congress may bear much fruit for the renewal of the Church and of society in the United States of America.”

The message of Pope Francis to congress-goers, he said, was “conversion to the Eucharist.”

As attendees prepared to leave the five transformative days of the national congress and were commissioned to go forth to spread the Gospel anew, Cardinal Tagle reflected on the connection between “Eucharistic conversion” and “missionary conversion.”

Those who go out on mission are a “gift” to the Church and to the world.

“Mission is not just about work but also about the gift of oneself,” he said. “Jesus fulfills mission by giving Himself, His flesh, His presence to others as the Father wills it. The presence of Jesus in the Eucharist is a gift and the fulfillment of His mission.”

Where there is “a lack or a weakening of missionary zeal,” it could be that it is “partly due to a weakening in the appreciation of gifts and giftedness,” he said.

“When pessimism takes over, we see only darkness, failures, problems, things to complain about,” he continued. “We do not see gifts in persons and events. And those who do not see gifts in themselves and in others, they will not give gifts; they will not go on a mission.”

The cardinal asked those present to examine their own consciences in considering why some people choose to walk away from the Eucharistic Lord, preferring “His absence rather than His presence in their lives.”

“I invite you to pause and ask rather painful questions about this mysterious rejection of Jesus by His disciples – by His disciples,” Cardinal Tagle said. “Is it possible that we disciples contribute to the departure of others from Jesus? Why do some people leave Jesus, when He is giving the most precious gift of eternal life? Why do some baptized turn away from the gift of Jesus in the Eucharist?” he asked. “Does our biblical, catechetical, and liturgical formation allow the gift of Jesus’ person to shine forth clearly? Does our Eucharistic celebration manifest Jesus’ presence or does it obscure the presence of Jesus?”

Finally, the cardinal said, as attendees go forth, will they stay with Jesus?

“Those who choose to stay with Jesus will be sent by Jesus,” he said. “The gift of His presence and love for us will be our gift to people. We should not keep Jesus to ourselves. That is not discipleship. That is selfishness. The gift we have received we should give as a gift.”

At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, Board Chairman of the National Eucharistic Congress Inc., stood before the crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium and received a standing ovation.

“I have a question for you,” he told the crowd. “This is the 10th National Eucharistic Congress – do you think we should do an 11th one?”

The stadium roared with approving cheers and applause. He said that congress organizers had already been planning for the next congress in 2033, the Year of Redemption – 2,000 years after Jesus’ death and resurrection – but they’re now considering organizing another Eucharistic congress even sooner.

“We’ll keep discerning and let you know,” he said with a smile, to audience laughter.

He also announced another National Eucharistic Pilgrimage next year, beginning in Indianapolis and arriving in Los Angeles in time for Corpus Christi Sunday, June 22, 2025, and that Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said he would welcome “all of you.”

He also asked the crowd if they would accept the bishops’ invitation to join the Walk With One initiative by identifying a person they can accompany to better know Jesus.

“Commit yourself to walking with one person,” he said. “Commit yourself to becoming a Eucharistic missionary, someone who lives deeply a Eucharistic life, and having received that gift, allows themselves to be given as a gift.”

After the Mass, Bishop Cozzens told OSV News he is “just filled with so much gratitude for what God has done, and really the power of the Holy Spirit that’s present here.”

“It’s hard to put into words what the whole experience has been, from the beginning to the end, so beautiful and such a sense of God renewing His Church,” he said. “I’m so grateful for what God has done.”

* * *