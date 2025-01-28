National Championship Proclaims Truth that Transcends Football Our Sunday Visitor

In a culture whose leaders often seek to privatize religious belief and marginalize expressions of faith, the college football national championship showdown between Notre Dame and Ohio State told a different story.

The unapologetic display of Christian faith by both teams – on the field, in news conferences, and through personal testimonies – offered a refreshing reminder that faith is not meant to be hidden but lived boldly in the public square.

“As cool as it is to sit on this podium, there are a lot of things in life that I appreciate a little bit more,” Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard shared during a news conference before the game. “Like, number one, my relationship with Christ.”

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson posted on X days before the championship: “We don’t have to be afraid to come to Jesus, He knows what we have done and He still chose to die for you and me, because He loves us. Put your faith in Jesus and He will save you from sin and give you new and eternal life. Don’t be afraid, follow Jesus.”

These athletes are using their platforms to proclaim a truth that transcends football: that God is real, active and central to their lives. Their witness is more than a personal sentiment; it is a call to a society in need of hope.

This public display of faith is especially striking given the cultural climate in which expressions of Christianity have been, in recent years, met with skepticism or outright hostility. For decades, we’ve seen an increasing push to confine faith to one’s personal life, as though it has no place beyond our churches or our homes. And yet, in moments like this, we are reminded that faith is not just about personal conviction but shapes individuals and institutions alike.

The University of Notre Dame has a long tradition of fostering spiritual growth alongside athletic excellence. Coach Marcus Freeman, who reinstated the tradition of pregame Mass and openly speaks of his own conversion to Catholicism, understands that true leadership involves more than X’s and O’s: It requires shepherding young men to grow in their faith.

“I have a strong faith,” Freeman said in a news conference before the championship. “And there are often times we talk about how you have to trust beyond having evidence, trust beyond knowing, which is another motto for having faith. And so we’re not shy about it.”

Ohio State, despite being a public university, has also embraced faith in a remarkable way. A revival on campus last year, led partly by Buckeye football players, saw dozens of students baptized and countless others inspired to seek Christ. Stories of teammates gathering for Bible studies and pregame prayers demonstrate that faith is thriving today in places where it might not be expected.

Believers everywhere should take heart in the example of these young men and recommit themselves to bringing faith into the public square with confidence and joy. Whether in sports, business, politics or education, the call to evangelize remains the same.

In remarks after the game, Riley Leonard praised the culture of faith present on both teams. “Ohio State and we at Notre Dame are the two teams that praise Jesus Christ the most,” Leonard said. “I believe that we strengthen each other in our faiths by coming to this game and competing against each other. So I’m happy to see godly men come out on top, no matter what the circumstances.”

This year, the national championship will live on as more than a celebration of athletic excellence. Faith, when lived authentically and publicly, can change lives and transform the culture. In the end, the conversion of hearts and minds is the greatest victory.

The members of the OSV Editorial Board include Father Patrick Briscoe, OP; Gretchen R. Crowe; Paulina Guzik; Matthew Kirby; Peter Jesserer Smith; and Scott P. Richert.

