Mural Dedication Part of Blessed Father Solanus Casey Celebration

The Blessed Father Solanus Casey 5th Annual Feast Day Celebration was held on Saturday, July 30, at the St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington. Nearly 100 people participated in a patriotic rosary and Mass in the chapel, which included the blessing of a Blessed Solanus Casey mural.

The celebration marked many special anniversaries related to Blessed Solanus Casey. The day marked the 65th anniversary of his passing on July 31, 1957, and the 5th anniversary of his beatification. It was also the 10th anniversary of the Father Solanus Guild – Huntington Extension, which was established in 2012.

Mass with Father Tony Steinacker included a prayer for the canonization of Blessed Solanus Casey and was followed by an opportunity for each person in attendance to be blessed with a relic. Blessed Solanus Casey medals were given as gifts to those in attendance at a reception following Mass.

