More than 90 Adults Confirmed at Cathedral Masses

On Saturday, May 27, 62 adults were confirmed during at Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend.

Bishop Rhoades confirmed the candidates, who are all parishioners in the western side of the diocese, in both English and Spanish. During the Mass, the bishop reminded candidates of the important role of the Holy Spirit.

“In his homily, Bishop Rhoades first and foremost asked the candidates to regularly pray to the Holy Spirit,” said Deacon John Burzynski who assisted at the Mass. “(He prayed) that the same Spirit that they were baptized into would strengthen their faith and give them fortitude in their spiritual lives.”

Read the homily here.

“He also spent some time discussing the Fruits of the Holy Spirit and of course the Gifts of the Holy Spirit,” Deacon Burzynski went on to say of the bishop’s message.

Parochial Vicar Father Kenneth Amadi from St. Joseph Parish in Mishawaka and Father Terry Fisher, Rector and Pastor of St. Matthew Cathedral also assisted in the Mass.

Approximately 30 additional adult candidates were confirmed on Sunday, May 28 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. All are parishioners in the eastern side of the diocese.

As was the case on the South Bend side of the Diocese, this Mass was also celebrated in English and Spanish. This important event took place on the feast of Pentecost. On this day, the faithful recalled the Holy Spirit descending upon the Apostles as tongues of flame on what many lovingly call “The Birthday of the Church.”

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades addressed those being confirmed and said, “The sacrament of Confirmation is the special outpouring of the Holy Spirit as once granted to the apostles on the day of Pentecost when the Holy Spirit descended upon them as tongues of fire.” He reminded those gathered that through the sacrament of Confirmation, they too receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.

After the homily, the candidates renewed their baptismal promises and received The Laying on of Hands. Bishop Rhoades extended his hands over the candidates and prayed that God may impart the Holy Spirit on them. Each candidate was then presented to Bishop Rhoades by their sponsor, a person who has lived a life of faith and leads by this example. Bishop Rhoades then addressed the candidates by the name of the Saint they had chosen. “Be sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit,” he said as he anointed their foreheads with the Sacred Chrism Oil, sealing them forever with the Holy Spirit.

After Mass, Bishop Rhoades thanked the newly confirmed Catholics and their sponsors, at which time those in attendance joined in a round of applause, welcoming their new brothers and sisters into the fullness of the Catholic faith. What an appropriate way to celebrate such an important day in the life of the Church.

Claire Kenney contributed to this story.

