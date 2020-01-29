Michiana shows support for the unborn
This year marks the 47th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion.
Photos by Jennifer Miller
Students from St. Adalbert School line Main Street in South Bend Jan. 24 as part of the 2020 Right to Life Michiana March for Life. The students attended a prayer service and adoration with other area Catholic grade schools at St. Joseph Parish on Hill Street before walking in the peaceful event downtown.
This year marks the 47th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion. From left, Rory Hoipkeimer, her dog and high school seniors from Trinity School at Greenlawn peacefully protest the decision in front of the federal courthouse in South Bend.
Homemade, thoughtful and witty signs are displayed by sophomore and junior students from Penn High School, Mishawaka, at the march. Hundreds of young people participated despite rain and chilly temperatures.
Students from St. John the Baptist School, South Bend, brought their energy and enthusiasm for life to the 2020 Right to Life Michiana March for Life. They encouraged drivers and passersby to honk for life.
