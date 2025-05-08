Message from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades on Election of Pope Leo XIV Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

I welcome the news of the election of our new Pope, Leo XIV, with joyful hope. His first words to Rome and to the world from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica were the words of greeting of the Risen Jesus to His disciples: ‘Peace be with you!’ These are simple and beautiful words of greeting from our new Holy Father, the successor of St. Peter, who expressed the desire that these words of peace enter our hearts, our families, and our world.

I remember serving in one of the working groups with Cardinal Prevost at the Synod of Bishops in Rome. We sat next to each other, and I enjoyed our conversations. Cardinal Prevost was a very good listener, and, when he spoke, he rather quietly offered his own prayerful insights into the topics we were discussing. I was impressed by his intelligence, kindness, and humility.

I was not surprised that, as an Augustinian friar, he quoted these words of St. Augustine in his greeting to us: ‘With you, I am a Christian; for you I am a bishop.’ Pope Leo has invited all of us to walk together in unity toward the homeland that God has prepared for us. I hope that in an often-divided society and world, we will heed these words and work to build unity in the Church and in the world.

It is hard to imagine the weight on the shoulders of our new Holy Father, so I invite all the faithful of our diocese to pray for him. May God bless Pope Leo XIV with the wisdom, grace, and fortitude he will need to serve the Church and the world after the heart of Christ, the Good Shepherd!

