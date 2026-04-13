Mentock Begins Role as Diocese’s Secretary for Communications Todays Catholic

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has appointed Emily Mentock as its new secretary for communications, a role she officially assumed April 1 after serving in an interim capacity since November.

The appointment was announced to priests and staff of the diocesan curia in a March 12 memorandum from Father Mark Gurtner, vicar general of the diocese, who noted Mentock’s work in the role over the past several months and her leadership moving forward. Father Gurtner added that Mentock will lead the diocesan communications office and implement a strategic plan to strengthen engagement across the diocese.

Mentock, who lives in South Bend, will divide her time between the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in Fort Wayne and the St. John Paul II Center in Mishawaka as she works with pastors, diocesan offices, and ministry leaders.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a degree in English, Mentock brings a diverse background in media and evangelization to the role. Born in Southern California, she grew up in Granger and attended Saint Joseph High School in South Bend before beginning a career in social media and content strategy.

“After a ‘reversion’ in 2015, I felt called to share those skills with the Church,” she said.

Since then, Mentock’s work has expanded across multiple creative and leadership roles, including serving as a creative director, author, producer, marketing director, and a consultant for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis.

Mentock said throughout her various roles, her work has remained rooted in discernment, noting that the core of her work “is always responding to how I feel God calling me to serve the Church.”

Mentock reconnected with the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend through her involvement in the preparatory commission for the ongoing diocesan synod, where she collaborated with Bishop Rhoades and other diocesan leaders. That connection eventually led to her being asked to serve as interim communications director last fall, allowing her time to discern taking the position on a full-time basis.

“After several conversations and some months of working together, along with prayer and talking to my husband, it was clear in my heart and in my mind that continuing to serve the diocese was the right path forward,” Mentock said. “I have great respect for Bishop Rhoades as a leader, and it’s a true honor to be invited to serve on his team.”

In her new role, Mentock will oversee the diocesan communications office and guide efforts to more effectively share the Church’s message across parishes, schools, and ministries.

“The diocese’s communications office exists to serve the Church’s mission by helping ensure that the Gospel is shared clearly, faithfully and effectively across every level of diocesan life,” Mentock said. “The Gospel is a message, and the communications office helps steward that message so it can be heard and lived by people throughout our diocese. We support parishes, schools and ministries in communicating well, while also serving as a central source for messages from Bishop Rhoades and news and stories from across the diocese. Our goal is to help the faithful stay informed, connected and engaged in the life of the Church.”

Mentock described communications as essential to evangelization in today’s fast-moving media environment and said she has developed a strategic plan focused on greater clarity and coordination.

Looking ahead, Mentock expressed a sense of hope and enthusiasm for the opportunity to serve the Church and the diocese — “especially in the midst of Synod 2026!” She added, “I’m especially excited to tell the stories of our local Church and help people feel more connected to what Bishop Rhoades and his staff are doing across the diocese.”

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