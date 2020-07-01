Memory of couple who escaped Nazis lives through endowment Joshua Schipper

Three students at St. Jude School, Fort Wayne, received a unique grant from a family at the parish.

Peter, Bosco and Augustine Cing, brothers who immigrated from Vietnam, received the first annual Elisabeth and Nikolaus Reitzug Spirit of Hope Endowment through the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana.

The Reitzug family established the grant in memory of their parents who escaped Nazi Germany during World War II.

Elisabeth and Nikolaus Reitzug “worked hard to make a new life for themselves here in this country,” said Sheila McGarry, who is part of the social action committee at St. Jude Parish.

The St. Jude Parish Social Action Committee, of which Elisabeth was a long-standing member, plans to distribute this award to immigrant families annually.

“The intent is for the committee to identify and assist hardworking individuals and families who are chasing their hopes and dreams by emigrating to this country, but are going through a season of need,” McGarry continued.

Msgr. Robert Schulte, Father Peter Dee De, St. Jude principal Mike Obergfell and McGarry awarded the grant to the three boys during a small presentation at the family’s home.

