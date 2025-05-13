May 13, 2025 // Diocese
Meet the Top Graduates of Our Diocesan High Schools
SAINT JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Cormac Joseph Kennedy, Valedictorian
Parish: St. Joseph, South Bend
Elementary and middle school: Saint Joseph Grade School (eighth grade – homeschooled during COVID)
Parents: Karen and Sean Kennedy
College: University of Notre Dame or Cornell University
Intended major: Physics
Favorite class in high school: Morality with Mr. Kostielney was my favorite class because we had super interesting discussions.
How did high school prepare you for life? I have grown accustomed to working hard and advocating for myself.
Awards and Honors: National Merit Scholarship finalist, Indiana Rising Star, AP Scholar with Distinction, Saint Joe Scholar
School activities: Tennis – captain, four-year varsity letter winner, 2023 First-Team All-NIC, 2024 Indiana Team State Semifinalist; Quiz Bowl – two-time captain and two-time team PACE Nationals qualifier; Fed Challenge – 2024 winner of the Experienced Division of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s High School Fed Challenge; Euro Challenge – one of 25 teams to advance to the 2023 National Semifinals in New York City; Volleyball – member of school’s first boys varsity team; National Honor Society
Extracurricular activities: I had a summer 2024 internship with the Center for Research Computing at Notre Dame that resulted in co-authoring a published paper investigating the effectiveness of social media policies against malicious use of AI-powered bots ahead of the presidential election. During my time at Saint Joe, I have also worked as an academic tutor, a youth tennis instructor, and a Potawatomi Zoo staff member.
Theodore Nicholas Berente, Co-Salutatorian
Parish: St. Pius X, Granger
Elementary and middle school: Rocky Branch Elementary School and St. Pius X Catholic School
Parents: Michele and Nicholas Berente
College: University of Notre Dame
Intended major: Physics
Favorite class in high school: AP Physics was great, because the content in that class is the most interesting.
How did high school prepare you for life? Taught me how to handle the responsibilities and demands of life.
Awards and honors: Community Award Winner, Indiana Rising Star, National Merit Scholar, Saint Joe Scholar
School activities: Quiz Bowl, wrestling, student government, National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Mathletes, Science Club
Extracurricular activities: Volunteer at Unity Gardens
Anthony Christopher Wang, Co-Salutatorian
Parish: Queen of Peace, Mishawaka
Elementary and middle school: Queen of Peace Catholic School
Parents: Ling Zhou, Diego Wang
College: University of Notre Dame
Intended major/career: I plan to study medicine, and I want to pursue a career in the military.
Favorite class in high school: I liked AP English Language because we have a lot of creative freedom.
How did high school prepare you for life? SJHS helped to strengthen my faith and make me a better person.
Awards and Honors: Soccer – NIC All-Conference First Team, ISCA All-District Second Team, ISCA Top Team Player; Wrestling – NIC All-Conference Second Team; National Merit Scholarship finalist, Indiana Rising Star
School activities: Soccer, wrestling, peer mentors, National Honor Society, Asian Association Club, Mathletes
Extracurricular activities: Club soccer, volunteered at Cultivate Food Rescue and Christ Child Society
MARIAN HIGH SCHOOL
Austin Scott Kiefer, Valedictorian
Parish: St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart
Elementary and middle school: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School
Parents: Joseph and Jennifer Kiefer
College: University of Notre Dame
Intended major: Physics
Favorite class in high school: I enjoyed physics because I’m a nerd and I like numbers.
How did high school prepare you for life? High school taught me accountability.
Awards and honors: Four varsity letters in cross country, two varsity letters in golf, one varsity letter in wrestling, one captain’s star in cross country; Science Olympiad – 2022 Regional: third in gravity vehicle, third in bridges, first in trajectory; 2024 Regional: third in air trajectory, third in astronomy, second in scrambler; 2025 Regional: sixth in bungee drop, fifth in helicopter; 2025 State: fourth in air trajectory; Academic Excellent Medals – Freshman: Intro to 3D Art, Who is Jesus Christ, Secondary PE, Honors English; Sophomore: Honors World History, Intro to Accounting; Junior: Honors Ceramics III, Scholastic Art Competition, four Honorable Mentions in ceramics
School activities: Campus ministry leader, Science Olympiad, Euchre Club, Marian Student Ambassador, cross country, golf, wrestling
Extracurricular activities: Golf, Our Lady of the Road, video games
Emily Claire Archambeault, Salutatorian
Parish: St. Pius X, Granger
Elementary and middle school: St. Pius X Catholic School
Parents: Brian and Kelly Archambeault
College: University of Notre Dame
Intended major: Biology
Favorite class in high school: My favorite class was biology because there is always something new to learn and discover.
How has high school prepared you for life? High school has helped me become more outgoing and helped me work on my time management skills.
Awards and honors: Academic Medals of Excellence – Honors Biology I, Revelation of Christ, Honors Spanish III, College Credit Biology, AP Literature and Composition, Sacraments, Honors Research; Certificates of Achievement – Honors English 9, Health, Spanish II, Life in Jesus Christ, Honors Pre-Calculus, Honors Chemistry I, The Paschal Mystery; Local and State Science Fair awards – First place in Physics and Astronomy, second place in Physics and Astronomy, first place in Biomedical and Health Sciences, advancement to Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair (twice), Harper Cancer Institute Award, Excellence in Chemistry (third place), Certificate for ability and creativity in biology; Young Female Scientific Excellence Award, Advancement to International Science and Engineering Fair, Wolstram Science Award, St. Mary’s Dineen Award, John and Janet Davis Scholarship, Regeneron Biomedical Science Award, Indiana Rising Star, Indiana Regional Academic All-Star, Scholastic Art Awards (two honorable mentions), Scholastic Art Award (Silver Key)
School activities: Dance team all four years
Extracurricular activities: Studio dance, volunteer at Christ Child Society, Women’s Care Center, Our Lady of the Road, and Ronald McDonald House
BISHOP DWENGER HIGH SCHOOL
Benjamin Michael Keefer, Valedictorian
Parish: St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne
Elementary and middle school attended: St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School
Parents: Bob and Janelle Keefer
College: Purdue University
Intended major: Mechanical engineering
Favorite class in high school: My favorite class is physics because I can clearly see the applications of what we’ve learned in real life. It’s very interesting, and it gives me a better understanding of how the world around me works.
How has high school prepared you for life? High school had the greatest impact on forming my faith, which has become a crucial part of my life. Theology classes, sacraments, and a chapel to pray in every day have helped to strengthen my relationship with Christ, and I plan to continue the habits I’ve built up for the rest of my life.
Awards and honors: National Merit Scholarship finalist, Indiana Academic All-Star, Distinguished Student of Allen County Non-Public School Association, Best in Class Greater Fort Wayne, Academic All-State Cross Country, Rising Star of Indiana, AP Scholar
School activities: Cross country, track, St. Joseph Club, student government, Catholic Relief Services Club, National Honor Society, Decade Club, Saints for Life
Extracurricular activities: Altar server at St. Vincent, summer volunteer at Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, summer volunteer at Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Margaret Wheeler, Salutatorian
Parish: Most Precious Blood
Elementary and middle school: Most Precious Blood Catholic School
Parents: Melissa and Martin Wheeler
College: University of Notre Dame
Intended major: Aerospace engineering
Favorite class in high school: My favorite class in high school was genetics. It was so much fun to learn something completely by choice that I wouldn’t have known without the class. The teacher, Mr. Conroy, was engaging and encouraging, and the class was so much fun.
How has high school prepared you for life? The most impactful way high school prepared me for life was through teaching me to make new friends. Coming from a smaller school to Dwenger, I felt like I didn’t know anyone. And, though it took me a while, I found amazing people who are funny, kind, and supportive friends. The friends I’ve gained and will gain will make a huge impact on my life.
Awards and honors: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year Research Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Allen County Distinguished Student, cross country team captain, Scholastic Art and Writing – Silver Key in Painting, National Merit Commended Scholar, Indiana Rising Star
School activities: Cross country, track and field, Academic Team, Keys Club, Student Council, Sustainable Environmental Action Club, National Honor Society board member
Extracurricular activities: Junior Achievement Student Ambassador, volunteer at Creative Women of the World, volunteer SAT tutor through Schoolhouse, independent tutor, and a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Student Visionaries of the Year Candidate
BISHOP LUERS HIGH SCHOOL
Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Senton, Fort Wayne
Elementary and middle school: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School
Parents: Bill and Jenny Busch
College: Purdue University
Intended major: Mechanical engineering
Favorite class in high school: My favorite class was Applied Music because it let me learn and practice music in a relaxing and supportive environment.
How has high school prepared you for life? It helped me learn to connect with all sorts of people with different backgrounds and perspectives.
Awards and honors: Chick Evans Scholarship, Sertoma Award, National Merit Scholarship finalist
School activities: Basketball, track, cross country, National Honor Society, Academic Super Bowl
Extracurricular activities: Volunteer and altar server at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, worked as a caddie and in the bag room at Orchard Ridge Country Club
Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Senton, Fort Wayne
Elementary and middle school: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School
Parents: Dr. Dan Stoker and Mrs. Rebecca Wald Stoker
College: University of Dayton
Intended major: Music therapy
Favorite class in high school: I loved choir because I can have fun with friends while doing something I love.
How has high school prepared you for life? High school taught me how to manage my time with a crazy schedule.
Awards and honors: Math Award (freshman and junior years), French Award (freshman), High Honor Roll (all four years), National Honor Society
School activities: Show choir, theater, National Honor Society, Academic Super Bowl (fine arts team), Book Club
Extracurricular activities: Community theater, cantor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
