Meet the Top Graduates at Our Diocesan High Schools Todays Catholic

BISHOP DWENGER HIGH SCHOOL

Sarah Koors, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School

Elementary and middle school: St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

Parents: Christine and Robert Koors

College: Franciscan University of Steubenville

Intended major: Theology

Desired career: Youth ministry or international missionary

Favorite class in high school: Dignity of Women. My teacher, Ms. Wolf, taught me to truly live in my identity as a woman. I learned that I am cared for and loved for who I am and not solely for what I do. I am a good daughter and beloved of the King.

How did high school prepare you for life? High school has taught me to create a strong work ethic and manage my time well. I have learned to put 100-percent effort into everything that I do and work to benefit other people, too.

Awards and honors: Valedictorian, Rising Star of Indiana, St. Mother Teresa Service Award, St. Thomas Aquinas Award, Chemistry Olympiad Award, Distinguished Student Leader of Non-Public School Award.

School activities: National Honor Society (treasurer), Student Council, Senior class vice president, Discipleship Club, St. Gemma Club, Praise and Worship Club.

Extracurricular activities: I have danced at Northeast School of Dance since the age of 3 in many different classes. I attend St. Vincent’s youth group, The Well. I am on the School of Jesus leadership team, and I am a part of the discipleship team as well at youth group. I have gone on two weeklong mission trips to Pittsburgh to do homeless ministry. I served at Community Harvest Food Bank, several middle school retreats as an emcee, Vacation Bible School, and I have volunteered at A Mother’s Hope women’s shelter and St. Joseph Missions women’s shelter.

Marco Cavacini, Salutatorian

Parish: St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle school: St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School

Parents: Chris and Martha Cavacini

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major: Accounting

Favorite class: Math, because there’s no reading

How has high school prepared you for life? Confession and Mr. Noll

Awards and honors: President of National Honors Society, homecoming king (with my twin sister as queen), All-State cross country, three-time speech state champion, sub-5-minute mile runner.

School activities: Cross country, speech and debate, track.

Extracurricular activities: Altar server, registered master of ceremonies.

BISHOP LUERS HIGH SCHOOL

Ella Sophia Funk, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle school: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

Parents: Brigid and Jason Funk

College: Indiana University Bloomington

Intended major: Biology

Favorite class in high school: Advanced Placement Chemistry became my favorite subject because it taught me that I can push through challenges and succeed.

How has high school prepared you for life? During high school, I developed strong leadership skills by serving as president and vice president of multiple clubs, where I worked closely with students and administrators. This helped me become more confident, adaptable and effective working with diverse groups of people.

Awards and honors: Valedictorian, state champion English Academic Super Bowl 2024, state finalist English and Science Academic Super Bowl 2025, High Honor Roll all eight semesters, Indiana University Bloomington Cox Scholarship covering full cost of attendance.

School activities: President of National Honor Society, vice president of student government, vice president of Key Club, president of Book Club, team captain of Science and English Academic Super Bowl teams, Spell Bowl, theater (all 12 productions).

Extracurricular activities: Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council member, employee at Shigs in Pit and Lector at Mass.

Alison Marie Hoffman, Salutatorian

Parish: St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

Elementary and middle: St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School

Parents: Matthew and Maria Hoffman

College: PFW or Manchester

Intended major: I am planning to double major in engineering and biology

Desired career: Physician’s assistant

Favorite class in high school: Math or science because they make sense to me and have taught me a lot over the years. I have the most fun in these classes and do the best in these classes.

How has high school prepared you for life? High school has prepared me for the time-management aspect of my future. I had to balance playing a sport, having a job and getting good grades throughout high school. This was challenging but rewarding since it gave me the time-management skills needed for future jobs.

Awards and honors: I have been on high honor roll all four years of high school, every semester. I have won the Kneeling Knight award for softball as well as best fielder award. I have won excellence in math, history, English and science.

School activities: I played softball all four years of high school and served as a captain. I was also involved in the National Honor Society. Finally, I participated in Academic Super Bowl for two years.

Extracurricular activities: I volunteered at a Kids Camp at St. Vincent’s for two summers. This was a weeklong service that I enjoyed doing. I also volunteered many other times. Along with this, I have been involved in travel softball since I was 12 and play pickleball in my free time.

MARIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Seth Kirzeder, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Anthony de Padua, South Bend

Elementary and middle school: St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School

Parents: Mark and Lesley Kirzeder

College: Purdue University

Intended major: Professional flight technology and aeronautical engineering.

Desired career: Professional pilot and airplane mechanic

Favorite Class in high school: Theology with Mrs. Meyers and Physics with my dad — both teachers love what they teach, and I loved learning from them.

How did high school prepare you for life? Marian has helped strengthen my faith and my Catholic identity and has shown me how to make lasting friendships. It has given me the opportunity to show Christ’s love to others every day.

Awards and honors: Valedictorian, football team captain, Knight of the Year, Marian Way Award, Rising Star of Indiana, state science fair, AOPA Flight Training Scholarship Award, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach’s Award (Football).

School activities: Spirit Knight (sports captain), National Honor Society (officer), football (captain), German Club, Rugby, sound technician, campus ministry, Knights for Life (officer).

Extracurricular activities: Private pilot, STAY Indiana Airplane Building Class, St. Matthew Cathedral youth group, altar server, piano, guitar, ukulele, Our Lady of the Road, Unity Gardens, Kamm Island clean up with football team, volunteering at my parish, Leadership STEM Youth.

Theresa Reynolds, Co-Salutatorian

Parish: St. Pius X, Granger

Elementary and middle school: Northpoint Elementary and Discovery Middle School

Parents: Lourdes and Gabriel Reynolds

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major: Psychology and theology

Desired career: Occupational therapist

Favorite class: English – I love reading and discussing literature.

How has high school prepared you for life? High school has taught me teamwork and collaboration skills.

Awards and Honors: Medals of Excellence in various classes, Scholastic Silver Key for essay writing, Knight of the Year (sophomore, junior, senior).

School activities: Girls Soccer (four years, captain my senior year), girls basketball (four years), tennis, track, lacrosse, SADD Club president, National Honor Society, Right to Life Club.

Extracurricular activities: St. Vincent de Paul regular food delivery volunteer,

John Matthew Morgan Loesch, Co-Salutatorian

Parish: St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Elementary and middle School: St. Matthew Cathedral School and St. Joe South Bend

Parents: Carl and Marie Loesch

College: Marian University

Intended major: Theology/philosophy

Favorite Class: Dignity and Vocation of Men – there were many great discussions about the Faith and life in general.

How did high school prepare you for life? High school taught me how to better integrate my Catholic faith in all that I do.

Awards and honors: Rugby Mental Attitude Award, Rising Star of Indiana, Principal’s Honors, Eagle Scout, Senior of the Month.

School activities: Rugby, Intramural Basketball, German Club, Right to Life Club, school ambassador, sound technician, National Honor Society, campus ministry.

Extracurricular activities: Altar server, youth group, Mishawaka Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, scouts, helping at St. Matthew Cathedral Parish, five-week language immersion program in Austria (IUVHPFL), NCYC, National Eucharistic Congress, Installed Stations of the Cross and dug a pathway at Marian High School for Eagle Scout project.

SAINT JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Declan Gallagher, Valedictorian

Parish: St. Pius X, Granger

Elementary and middle school: St. Pius X Catholic School

Parents: Jerry and Kari Gallagher

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major: International economics

Favorite class in high school: My favorite class at Saint Joe was Great Catholic Thinkers. I liked the authors we read, especially Pascal, and that we read a variety of texts. I also enjoyed the in-depth discussions.

How did high school prepare you for life? Saint Joe has helped me develop a broader understanding of service. I have learned that service can and should take place everywhere — in the community, in the classroom, on the soccer field and in extracurriculars.

Awards and honors: Indiana Academic All-Star, Indiana Rising Star, U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended Scholar.

School activities: Soccer, mock trial, Fed Challenge, Euro Challenge, Right to Life, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, peer ministry.

Extracurricular activities: Volunteering at Green Bridge Growers, altar server, club soccer, Leadership SBM Youth Leadership.

Joseph Harshman, Salutatorian

Parish: St. Augustine, South Bend

Elementary and middle school: St. Joseph Grade School

Parents: Katie and Marty Harshman

College: University of Notre Dame

Intended major: Biochemistry

Desired career: Physician

Favorite class in high school: Mrs. Kloser’s freshman year English honors class — she created such a safe space and invited us to see the world through new perspectives.

How did high school prepare you for life? Saint Joe taught me how to view the world with curiosity and compassion.

Awards and honors: Lilly Scholar, Glynn Family Scholar at Notre Dame, National Merit Scholar, Outstanding witness at mock trial state competition (2025, 2026), Gold Keys in art and writing Scholastic competition, AP Scholar with Distinction.

School activities: Theater, mock trial, Euro and Fed Challenge, National Honor Society (president), student government (senior class vice president), Best Buddies (co-vice president), student ambassador.

Extracurricular activities: Harper Cancer Research internship, Beacon Memorial Hospital Mini Medical University, volunteered at Saint Joe Youth Drama and Art Camp, volunteered at Cultivate Food Rescue.

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