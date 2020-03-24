Mass viewing opportunities abound Todays Catholic

Although public Masses in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are currently suspended, opportunities for worship and spiritual communion via TV and the internet abound. Following is a list of livestream, audio and television Masses collected by the diocesan Secretariat for Communications and Redeemer Radio.

SUNDAY MASS WITH BISHOP KEVIN C. RHOADES

• 10 a.m. every Sunday by visiting the diocesan YouTube or Facebook page

TELEVISED SUNDAY MASS

• South Bend area:

10:30 a.m.: WNDU Ch. 16, Comcast Ch. 8

Noon: MyMichiana will be airing a taped Catholic Mass from St. Pius X, Granger, on WMYS 69.1, Comcast 15/HD 194 or 1034, Xfinity 15 or Dish 69

• Fort Wayne area:

7 a.m.: WPTA Ch. 21.3 (MyTV) Frontier: 9, 509 Comcast 252, 1024, 1172; DirecTV, 22

10 am: WISE CW Ch. 33.1, Frontier 6, 506; Comcast 19, 1033; DirecTV 33, Dish 34

10:30 a.m. through April 12: WFFT TV, FOX Ch. 55, Frontier 5, Comcast 12

​​Watch current and past Sunday Masses from Heart of the Nation on demand anytime at heartofthenation.org/online-mass/sunday-mass. These televised Sunday Masses are offered year-round.

DAILY MASS FROM EWTN​

• Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. or stream online at ewtn.com/tv/watch-live or watch on your local cable/satellite provider.

​• Daily Mass can be found on demand at video.ewtn.com/daily-mass.

REDEEMER RADIO

8 a.m. every day broadcast of live EWTN Mass.

Fort Wayne area: 106.3 FM NE Indiana

South Bend/Napanee area: 95.7 FM Michiana.

Online at RedeemerRadio.com or the Redeemer Radio App

PARISH LIVESTREAMS

Many parishes in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and across the country are providing livestreams of Mass (as well as other devotions).

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne: 9 a.m on Facebook

• Our Lady of Good Hope, Fort Wayne, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on YouTube

• St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne: 6:30 a.m. on Facebook, Stations of the Cross on Facebook

• St. Monica, Mishawaka: Daily Reflections on Facebook by Father Jacob Meyer

• St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne: 8 a.m. daily on Facebook Sunday at 9 a.m. on Facebook

• Queen of Peace, Mishawaka: 10 a.m. Adoration, 11 a.m. Mass daily; Sunday at 10 a.m. on Facebook

• St. Pius X, Granger: 8:45 a.m. daily on www.stpius.net, Sunday at 10 a.m. on website. Rosary at 3 p.m. everyday on Facebook

• Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame: 11:30 a.m. on campusministry.nd.edu, Sunday at 10 a.m. on Website

• St. Jude, Fort Wayne: 5 p.m. daily on Facebook; Sunday at 9 a.m. on Facebook

• St. Louis Besancon, New Haven: Saturday 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. on Facebook

• Sacred Heart, Warsaw: 8 a.m. daily on YouTube; Sunday at 9 a.m. on YouTube

• St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook; Adoration at noon on Fridays

• Christ the King, South Bend: Pre-recorded posted on YouTube; Reflections posted on YouTube,

View updates to these listings at redeemerradio.com.

OTHER VIEWING OPTIONS

TRIDENTINE RITE (IN LATIN)

Streams five times each weekday and eight times each Sunday

To view the schedule, go to LiveMass.net and click “schedule” in the bottom, righthand corner.

LiveMass.net is an apostolate of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter.

SPANISH / ESPAÑOL:

• Sunday, 12:30 p.m. at www.olacathedral.org/live, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Archdiocese of Los Angeles​​

VIETNAMESE / TIẾNG VIỆT:

• Sunday, 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at https://chungnhan.org/broadcast, Church of the Vietnamese Martyrs, Diocese of Richmond, Virginia

* * *