Marian Sets Freshman Up for Success Todays Catholic

When I first walked through the doors of Marian High School at the beginning of the school year last August, I was stressed and anxious about how my first year of high school would go. I was nervous about what high school would entail.

Now, having nearly completed my freshman year, I feel very confident at Marian, and I know so much more about high school life. I have many more friends than I did in the first few weeks of school. I have made significant progress in all of my classes. All my teachers this semester have been great (as most of them taught me last semester). I have gone from scared and anxious to confident and nerveless.

Knowing this, my advice to incoming freshmen is simple: Don’t be afraid. Your teachers and your peers are there to help you.

Homework was a big stressor for me, as it is for most incoming freshmen, and my advice would be to do whatever it takes to get your homework done. In my experience, the homework late in the first semester was tough, and I had a lot of it, but I was able to persevere.

Midterm exams were some of the most serious tests I have ever taken. I felt good about them, and I studied a lot to ensure I would do well. After the first day of finals, I was confident that I could finish all my classes and get good grades. English was definitely the most difficult, and I needed a 93 percent to get an A. I got a 96 percent after studying hard — both alone and with friends. I easily passed my other midterms. At this point, I felt so much more self-assured. The second semester has been going great as well. Even though the material in my classes is getting arduous, it feels much easier than the beginning of the year.

My Spanish right now is vastly superior to what it was at the beginning of the year. Spanish teacher Maria Arias has taught me so much. I went from not understanding the directions on the paper to being a confident Spanish speaker. All my teachers have been so helpful and supportive of my endeavors. When I am in class, I can always ask my amazing teachers for help, and they will do whatever it takes to assist me. I think I have done well in high school so far, but I could never have reached the level I am at without the help of my awesome teachers. I think by the time I finish high school, I will be prepared to go to college or into the workforce. These incredible teachers have instilled core values into me by their actions and words.

After school, I go to track practice. I run the 4×800 relay and 1,600 meters. The people on the track team are very nice and friendly. Most people who ran cross country with me in the fall are also on the track team. Running gives me time to reflect and appreciate the school day, and in general it has made me stronger physically and mentally. In running, you have to finish the race even if it is painful. This has made an impact on me. After the cross-country season, my already strong work ethic reached new heights, and track has improved it even more.

Thank you to my teachers, coaches and mentors — for what you have taught me this year and in advance for all of my life’s successes. You have made a gigantic impact on my freshman year and my entire life. This first year of high school has been fun and exciting, but my journey is just beginning, and I’m very excited to see what my sophomore year brings with all these great people around me.

Luke Datzman is a freshman at Marian High School.

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