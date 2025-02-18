Marian Retires Jerseys of All-Time Greats Todays Catholic

Marian High School cheerleaders rally the home crowd during the Knights’ annual Holy War game against rival Saint Joseph High School on Friday, February 14. Saint Joseph’s Chase Konieczny hit a three-pointer with less than two seconds left to lead the Huskies to a 57-54 win against Marian.

Photos by Derby Photography

Former Marian High School basketball standouts, from left, Devin Cannady, Jaden Ivey, and Demetrius Jackson hold their framed jerseys during halftime of the Knights’ game against Saint Joseph High School on Friday, February 14, in Mishawaka. The three former players are the first to have their jerseys retired by the school. After graduating from Marian, all three went on to play Division I basketball – Cannady at Princeton, Ivey at Purdue, and Jackson at Notre Dame – and in the NBA.

* * *