January 19, 2022 // Diocese
Marches planned in support of life
It has been 49 years since the fateful 1972 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. In the years following that decision, many organizations have held annual peaceful protests to pray and offer support for the unborn. There are several options for those who wish to support the pro-life movement both locally and nationally.
Washington, D.C.:
National March for Life
Friday, Jan. 21; Rally for Life at noon, March for Life 1 p.m.
National Mall to Capitol Hill
South Bend:
Rally and March for Life
Friday, Jan. 21; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: “The Hall,” 553 E. Washington St.
Elkhart:
Prayer for Life
Saturday, Jan. 22; noon to 1 p.m.
Location: along Bristol St. near St. Thomas the Apostle Church; 1331 N. Main St.
Pro-life Mass at 11 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Warsaw:
Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Service
Saturday, Jan. 22; noon
Location: Kosciusko County Courthouse
Columbia City:
Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Service
Saturday, Jan. 22; noon
Location: Whitley County Courthouse
Plymouth:
Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Service
Saturday, Jan. 22; noon
Location: Plymouth County Courthouse
Fort Wayne:
Northeast Indiana March for Life
Saturday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m.
Location: University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center; 431 W. Berry St.
Rally with march to follow
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.