Marches planned in support of life Todays Catholic

It has been 49 years since the fateful 1972 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. In the years following that decision, many organizations have held annual peaceful protests to pray and offer support for the unborn. There are several options for those who wish to support the pro-life movement both locally and nationally.

Washington, D.C.:

National March for Life

Friday, Jan. 21; Rally for Life at noon, March for Life 1 p.m.

National Mall to Capitol Hill

South Bend:

Rally and March for Life

Friday, Jan. 21; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: “The Hall,” 553 E. Washington St.

Elkhart:

Prayer for Life

Saturday, Jan. 22; noon to 1 p.m.

Location: along Bristol St. near St. Thomas the Apostle Church; 1331 N. Main St.

Pro-life Mass at 11 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church

Warsaw:

Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Service

Saturday, Jan. 22; noon

Location: Kosciusko County Courthouse

Columbia City:

Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Service

Saturday, Jan. 22; noon

Location: Whitley County Courthouse

Plymouth:

Roe v. Wade Anniversary Memorial Service

Saturday, Jan. 22; noon

Location: Plymouth County Courthouse

Fort Wayne:

Northeast Indiana March for Life

Saturday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m.

Location: University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center; 431 W. Berry St.

Rally with march to follow

* * *