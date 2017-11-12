Magazines for young-adult Catholics now offered by OSV Todays Catholic

HUNTINGTON — Our Sunday Visitor publishing company hopes to help young people embrace the fullness and love of Christ by offering two new monthly publications.

In light of the priority Pope Francis has established for the church to provide pastoral care for young people — demonstrated by his convening of a 2018 synod on “Young People, Faith, and Vocational Discernment” — Our Sunday Visitor acknowledges that keeping millennials in the church is no small task and that parishes are in “grave need of resources to help lead young people to recognize and accept the call to the fullness and love of Christ.”

The company aims to assist with this ministry by publishing Radiant Magazine and Valiant Magazine, produced specifically for young Catholic women and men who are innovative, courageous, authentic, humorous and loving, and not afraid to answer God’s call to live their lives with joy, determination and conviction.

The high-end, glossy publications bring together articles written by nationally known musicians, bloggers, authors, speakers and filmmakers to create an entire experience catering to the whole person. Topics range from health to eternity to fashion to adventure, all centered on the strength and beauty of Christ and his church. The content expresses that God is not only found in churches on Sunday and is not solely the God of their parents and grandparents.

Radiant is a quarterly periodical tailored to Catholic women ages 14-30 who are searching, learning and living out their unique calling with style, elegance, beauty and grace. While first published in 2010, founder Rose Rea has since partnered with Our Sunday Visitor, starting with the September 2017 issue.

In November 2015, after numerous requests from Radiant readers asking for a comparable men’s publication, Rea created Valiant, a semi-annual periodical oriented toward Catholic men ages 14-30 who are humbly living out their respective vocations with strength, courage and fortitude.

Both magazines reflect Rea’s dedication to representing her audiences and to viewing the publication of both magazines as mission work, according to Terry Poplova, executive director of marketing and sales for Our Sunday Visitor.

To order a subscription to Valiant or Radiant magazines for an individual, parish or youth ministry, visit www.osvcatholicbookstore.com/Newsstand.aspx or call 800-348-2440.

