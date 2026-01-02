Luers Students Welcome Winter Break Todays Catholic

As the final weeks of the first semester waned at Bishop Luers High School, anticipation filled the students who could see the line marking the halfway point of the academic year. The finish line at the end of the first semester isn’t just about feeling the relief of getting through finals or deadlines after deadlines but being able to experience the cheerful, well-deserved Christmas break!

Before we traded late-night study sessions for cozy Christmas movie nights and the sleeping in of Christmas break, we had to go through the hard part: taking final exams and completing big projects that were due. Students were able to study in their own ways, gathering all the information they picked up from the first 18 weeks of school. Those 18 weeks flew by, as memories were made and the good times were cherished. While these first 18 weeks of the 2025-26 school year brought stress and sometimes tears, they also brought an abundance of laughter and memories.

The faculty and staff at Bishop Luers present many ways students can get involved, whether it’s through sports, academics, in-school projects, plays, band, or other activities. These are the things the students love – and the things they end up remembering as they look back on their high school years.

Freshman Liah McCarter said her most memorable day of the first semester was definitely the pep rally. She got to see the goofy side of students and enjoyed the different games that were played. Junior Victoria Strack said her favorite part of the semester was volleyball. The joy of the team’s hard work paid off, and the games were fun to attend, especially because Luers had an excellent team worth celebrating. Strack said she also joined piano this year and had fun in that class, with her friends making it a more pleasing experience.

The football games were a big thing in the first semester, and Sophomore Emma Haney said Football Fridays were the days she especially looked forward to, getting to dress the theme with her friends then loudly cheer on the team. Junior Myante Williams, who played on the offensive and defensive line for the Knights, said he also loved Fridays because, after practicing all week leading up to game day, he would get to line up with his teammates and compete.

Senior Zoe Cramer said that while “senioritis” was hitting her hard, she was thrilled to have the opportunity to intern in the OR at Parkview. She said that experience was the highlight of her first semester. She also loved Senior Sunrise – a time to come to school a little earlier and connect with the classmates she has made at Bishop Luers.

Senior Myles Vorderman said with all the fun things going on, his least favorite thing is thinking about how, for many of these activities, it will be the last time to make these memories with his friends.

Senior Angelo Gill said that there were many highlights of the first semester, because doing anything “with friends who seem more like family” is the best part of high school.

While there are many good times in the school year’s first semester, there were also difficult times as well. Taking the PSAT for many people is not always positive, as some people simply aren’t good at test taking, or they don’t like taking long tests. Many students don’t like getting homework because it means going home and trying to find time to do more school after spending their whole day at school. Freshman Jedidiah Kline said he was not a fan of taking long tests.

Everyone was looking forward to winter break, giving students and teachers time to sleep in, connect with friends outside of the school building, enjoy the time spent with family, and being able to have Christmas parties with friends and family and welcoming the new year. Winter break gives us an opportunity to say a well-deserved goodbye to homework and final exams, leaving the stress and due dates behind!

Sophie Court is a senior at Bishop Luers High School.

* * *