‘Lord, Are You Sure?’: Delegates Prepare for Synod 2026 Tim Johnson

“I was like, ‘Lord, are you sure?’”

When Maria Solis opened the letter inviting her to serve as a delegate for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s upcoming diocesan synod, the 23-year-old missionary volunteer initially thought the envelope contained tax paperwork.

Instead, the letter asked Solis — a young adult active in ministry, evangelization and missionary work — to participate in one of the most significant diocesan events in the past 100 years.

Her reaction was one shared, in different ways, by many delegates selected for the synod: surprise, humility, prayer and a sense of spiritual responsibility.

Across the diocese, delegates preparing for the 2026 synod describe the process not as political representation or organizational leadership but as a call to listen prayerfully to the Holy Spirit and to one another.

Spreading the Fire of God’s Love

The diocesan synod — the first in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in 100 years — will gather clergy, religious and lay faithful from throughout northern Indiana for prayer, discernment and consultation centered on the life and mission of the Church. The theme of the synod is “Spreading the Fire of God’s Love.”

According to diocesan synod materials, delegates are not meant to function like elected representatives advocating for constituencies or agendas. Instead, they are called to serve as “personal witness and prayerful participation” on behalf of the communities from which they come.

The synod will include delegates selected from parishes throughout the diocese, as well as clergy, deacons, members of religious communities and representatives from Catholic colleges and universities. Pastors submitted names of potential delegates, with final selections made to reflect the diversity of the diocesan Church.

Delegates are expected to participate in formation and spiritual preparation leading up to the synod gatherings, including prayer, parish consultation, sacramental preparation and a delegate training and commissioning event scheduled for June 14 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne.

The synod gatherings themselves will take place October 31-November 1 in South Bend and November 20-21 in Fort Wayne.

‘My Heart Is Very Much a Missionary’

For Solis, the synod is less about meetings and logistics and more about missionary discipleship.

Solis, a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, who grew up at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, has spent much of her young adult life involved in diocesan ministry. She served as a Totus Tuus missionary throughout college and recently discerned a new calling with Vagabond Missions, a Catholic missionary organization serving inner-city communities.

“My heart is very much a missionary,” Solis told Today’s Catholic.

That missionary spirit shaped both her discernment and her understanding of the synod itself.

“I think every delegate has a specific role, and they were picked for a reason,” she said.

Solis acknowledged that she initially questioned why she had been chosen.

“I was like, ‘Lord, are you sure they want me on there?’” she said. “I’m sure you have somebody out there who is more qualified for this.” She added, “I am a 23-year-old who knows nothing about synods but [who] very much loves the Lord.”

After prayer and conversations with trusted mentors and priests, she felt peace about accepting the invitation.

“I’m just making sure I’m open-hearted and open-minded to what the Lord wants,” she said.

At her parish, Solis participated in prayer and preparation connected to the synod, including Holy Hours, reflection and discernment exercises encouraged by parish leadership.

Ultimately, she hopes the synod becomes an opportunity for evangelization and renewal rooted in God’s love.

Reflecting on the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, she said she hopes the synod helps “set the world on fire” with God’s love.

“My hopes for our diocese are that we’re able to respond to the question: Where are we taking His heart, and who are we giving it to?” Solis said.

“It’s been 100 years since we’ve had a synod,” she said. “The fact that we’re having another one — it’s like our diocese is meant to seek people.”

‘The Synod Begins and Ends with Prayer’

For Ryan Norden, a student at the University of Notre Dame and member of the diocesan pastoral council, the invitation to participate also came as a surprise.

“I was genuinely surprised to open my dorm mailbox and see a letter from the diocese,” said Norden, whose home parish is St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla. “Even more surprising was that the bishop wanted me to be a delegate for the synod.”

Norden said his experience at Notre Dame and his involvement in diocesan leadership have helped him appreciate the importance of including younger voices in the life of the Church.

“In this role, I not only represent my home parish,” he said, “but I also strive to provide Bishop Rhoades meaningful insights into the world of youth and young adult ministry within the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese.”

Norden praised Bishop Rhoades for prioritizing ministry to young people through initiatives such as Theology on Tap, SEEK conferences, Steubenville youth conferences, the National Catholic Youth Conference and World Youth Day pilgrimages.

“It brings me great joy to see that even at the highest levels of our local Church, young people’s thoughts, worries, ideas and joys are welcomed and encouraged throughout the synodal process,” Norden said.

He added that the Church must actively invite young people into meaningful leadership.

“Bishop Rhoades recognizes that in order for young people to take responsibility for their Church, they must first be given responsibility by it,” he said.

Much of Norden’s preparation for the synod has centered on prayer and discernment.

During the spring semester, he took a course at Notre Dame focused on discernment and the spiritual traditions of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

“The synodal method first and foremost requires prayer,” Norden said. “Nothing should be said or discussed without initially asking the Holy Spirit to guide the conversation and our hearts.”

Like other delegates, Norden emphasized that the synod is not about debate or advancing agendas.

“I see my role as one of humble prayer, quiet listening and thoughtful input,” he said. “The synod begins and ends with prayer, not with any single individual.”

He said he hopes the synod encourages Catholics throughout the diocese to take greater ownership of the Church’s mission within their own parishes and communities.

“It would be a missed opportunity if the synod simply produced a list of actions for the diocese to execute,” Norden said, “rather than identifying ways that we, as individuals, can take ownership and promote the Church’s mission in our own parishes right now.”

‘The Church Desires to Hear from All Its Members’

Among those also preparing prayerfully for the synod is Sarah Scarbrough of St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend, a wife, mother and longtime youth ministry leader.

“I was surprised, to be honest,” Scarbrough said of her invitation to participate as a delegate. “As a mother to six young children, I must admit that I did not initially consider myself a typical choice for this role.”

Scarbrough and her husband have led high school youth ministry at St. Matthew Cathedral for 12 years, helping accompany teenagers in their faith lives while remaining deeply involved in parish life.

“Perhaps that is one point of a synod,” she said. “The Church desires to hear from all its members, in all walks of life.”

Preparation for the synod, she noted, involves both practical and spiritual dimensions.

“In big family life, there are certainly some practical plans to be put in place,” she said, referring to organizing life at home while attending synod events. “But spiritually, I have been sitting in prayer in order to ask the Lord for His words, His heart and His vision for the synod.”

Scarbrough said guidance from Bishop Rhoades helped her better understand the role of a delegate.

“A delegate’s job is less like one of a state representative and more of an individual being docile to the prompting of the Holy Spirit,” she said.

That understanding, she said, transformed the invitation from something intimidating into something spiritually approachable.

“A humble, prayerful role felt like something I could accept,” she said.

Scarbrough hopes the synod strengthens attentiveness to God’s voice throughout the diocese.

“If we are not hearing God, it does not mean He is not speaking,” she said. “It is our job to be attentive to Him.”

Serving as a ‘Conduit for the Holy Spirit’

For John Christensen, the synod builds naturally upon conversations already taking place within parish life.

Christensen serves on the parish pastoral council and stewardship committee at St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Wayne and has been a parishioner there since 1993. His children received their sacraments at the parish and attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, where his wife, Jane, serves as office manager.

At St. Vincent de Paul, parish leaders hosted 10 separate synodal sessions to encourage participation from parishioners of varying ages and backgrounds.

“It was a great extension of the conversation,” Christensen told Today’s Catholic, “and affirming to the council that we are looking at the same things the parishioners care about.”

Christensen said his biggest lesson from the parish listening sessions was simple: trust the process.

“My preparation is really about putting my attitudes and opinions to the side in order to enter the conversation with an open and fresh perspective,” he said.

He emphasized that delegates are not called to push parish agendas.

“I take the directions very seriously that I am not ‘representing’ my parish’s agenda per se,” Christensen said. “I am but one of many individuals that can possibly serve as a conduit for the Holy Spirit during this deliberate, prayerful experience.”

For Christensen, the synod also offers an important witness to a polarized society.

“I love that Bishop Rhoades prioritized asking questions, self-reflection and community dialogue within the context of listening and prayer,” he said. “We can all learn from this example in all aspects of our lives.”

An Opportunity to ‘Listen to One Another More Deeply’

For Lara Schreck, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Wayne, the synod is deeply connected to the Church’s mission of serving those most in need. Schreck said serving at the synod is both humbling and meaningful.

“I feel honored to take part in this important discernment process,” she said, “and I hope to contribute in a way that helps our diocesan community advance the mission of Christ.”

Through her ministry with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Schreck works alongside volunteers from 23 parish communities serving individuals and families experiencing poverty and hardship.

“These Vincentians and the people we serve have profoundly shaped my Catholic faith and spiritual journey,” she said. “I pray that I can give those most vulnerable a voice through my personal witness to their experiences.”

Like the other delegates, Schreck described prayer and listening as essential to the process.

“I have been praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit as I prepare to listen, learn and discern alongside others in our diocese at the synod,” she said.

Her hope, she added, is that the synod helps deepen unity and strengthen the Church’s ability to share God’s love throughout the diocese.

“My hope is that this synod will bring together a wide range of voices and perspectives in a spirit of prayer and unity,” Schreck said. “I pray it becomes an opportunity for people across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to listen to one another more deeply.”

Delegates for Synod 2026

Bishop (1): Most Rev. Kevin Rhoades

Vicar General (1): Father Mark Gurtner

Episcopal Vicar (1): Father Matthew Coonan

Judicial Vicar (1): Father Francis Chukwuma

Presbyteral Council (12): Father Osman Ramos, FM; Father Terrence Coonan; Father Craig Borchard; Father Thomas Shoemaker, Father Logan Parrish; Father Christopher Lapp; Father Jonathan Norton; Father Ryan PietroCarlo, CSC; Father Benjamin Landrigan; Father Arthur Ssembajja; Father David Violi; Father Michael Heintz

Vicars Forane: Father Michael Heintz, Father Jacob Runyon, Father Jonathan Norton, Father Mark Hellinger, Father Glenn Kohrman, Father Thomas Shoemaker

Elected Vicariate Presbyters (6): Father Augustine Onuoh-A; Father Andrew Budzinski-B; Father J. Steele-C; Father Royce Gregerson-D; Father Michael Ammer-E; Father Jay Horning-F

Other Presbyters (3): Father Daniel Niezer; Father Jim Fenstermaker, CSC; Father Daniel Scheidt

Deacons (3): Deacon James Summers, Deacon Marco Castillo, Deacon Harry Verhiley

Religious Institutes/Societies of Apostolic Life (6): Sister Jenny Howard, SP; Sister Mary Tiernan, CSC; Sister Shirley Bell, PHJC; Sister Gianna Marie Webber, OSF; Father David Smith, CSC; Brother Christopher Torrijas, CSC

Colleges (4): Dr. Dianne Barlas, VP Mission (HCC); Sister Maria Gemma Salyer, OSF (USF); Margaret Gower, VP Mission (SMC); Jenny Martin, dCEC (ND)

Lay Diocesan Leaders (16): Mary Glowaski, Dan Florin, Mackenzie Ritchie, David Maugel, Joseph Ryan, Ana Maria Lewis, Edwin Capuyan, Adrian Jimenez, Jeff Boetticher, Alex Giltner, Sister M. Eugenia Gomez, Jocelyn Rouch, John Kennedy (Saint Joseph High School), Jason Schiffli (Bishop Dwenger High School), Mark Freund (Marian High School), Seth Coffing (Bishop Luers High School)

Other as Appointed by Bishop (26): Meg Distler, Lara Schreck, Tom Kostielney, Ryan Norden, Susan Carozza, Lisa Marino, Carlos Leiva, Mphasa Mwanza, Zac Coyle, Michael Heinlein, Jyotsna Mascarenhas, Maria Consuelo Solis, Angel Gutierrez, Caleb Perkins, Timothy Arnold, The Dang, Lisa Everett, James Pratt, Don Stelluto, Sean Allen, Emmanuel Pean, Allison Beyer, Katie Schindler, Kate Dolezal, John Barnett, Francis Thang Suan Thawn

Non-Catholic Observers (4): Rev. Spencer Mielke, Pastor Chris Norman, Pastor Tom Ahlersmeyer, Dr. Gerry McKenny, Pastor Tony Opliger

Parish Delegates (80)

Blessed Sacrament, Albion: Susan Curtis

St. Patrick, Arcola: Raylene Rospond

Immaculate Conception, Auburn: Sarah Speer

St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla: Michelle Myers

St. Louis Besancon, New Haven: Vickie Lortie

St. Joseph, Bluffton: Abraham Herr

St. Dominic, Bremen: Brooklynn Rethlake

St. Mary of the Annunciation, Bristol: Joan Buchanan

St. John Bosco, Churubusco: Jennifer Stresemann

St. Paul Chapel, Angola: Holly Leucuta

St. Anthony of Padua, Angola: Jessica Jones

St. Mary of the Lake, Culver: Beth Schmiedlin

St. Paul of the Cross, Columbia City: Sandy Kohut

St. Mary of the Assumption, Decatur: Larry Braun

Immaculate Conception, Ege: Katelyn Shambaugh

St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart: Grace Deaton

St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart: Oliver Diaz

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne: Elizabeth Alonzo

Our Lady of Good Hope, Fort Wayne: Mateo Nicholson

Most Precious Blood, Fort Wayne: Melissa Wheeler

Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne: Sheila Gillett

Sacred Heart, Fort Wayne: Bridget Devens

St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne: Paige Huston

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne: Amella Shade

St. Henry, Fort Wayne: Alicia Guzmán

St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne: Anne Therese Stephens

St. Joseph, Fort Wayne: Tom Tsuleff

St. Jude, Fort Wayne: Kathleen Jones

St. Mary Mother of God, Fort Wayne: Krista Stockman

St. Patrick, Fort Wayne: Deacon Victor Sandoval

St. Peter, Fort Wayne: Barbara Braley

St. Therese, Fort Wayne: Keith Brown

St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne: John Christensen

St. Joseph, Garrett: Paul Rivera

St. Mary of the Presentation, Geneva: Nancy Subler

St. John the Evangelist, Goshen: Ricardo Ávila

St. Pius X, Granger: Kathryn Olson

St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne: Matthew Wyss

Immaculate Conception, Kendallville: Mike Pasquali

St. Joseph, LaGrange: Nathan Stroup

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lakeville: Phil Hamilton

St. Patrick, Ligonier: Alicia Carillo

Queen of Peace, Mishawaka: Michael P. Nate

St. Bavo, Mishawaka: Diane DeBlock

St. Joseph, Mishawaka: Eli Hamilton

St. Monica, Mishawaka: Douglas Erla

St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville: Michelle Cadoret

St. Stanislaus Kostka, New Carlisle: John Barrett

St. John the Baptist, New Haven: Pat Beuchel

St. Catherine of Alexandria, Nix Settlement, Columbia City: Carol Greulich

St. Robert Bellarmine, North Manchester: Julie Accetta

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame: Alicia Nagy

St. Francis Xavier, Pierceton: Constance Penninger

St. Michael, Plymouth: Andrew Schmalzried

St. Joseph, Roanoke: Deb Osterholt

St. Gaspar del Bufalo, Rome City: Theresa Luebke

Christ the King, South Bend: Geoffroy Honnon

Corpus Christi, South Bend: David Niswonger

Holy Cross, South Bend: Theresa Scott

Holy Family, South Bend: David Schena

Our Lady of Hungary, South Bend: Blanca Gomez

St. Anthony de Padua, South Bend: Kim Barreto Loaiza

St. Augustine, South Bend: Annie Tardy

St. John the Baptist, South Bend: Stacie Alvarado

St. Joseph, South Bend: Todd Walatka

St. Jude, South Bend: Jen Coury

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend: Sarah Scarbrough

St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr, South Bend: Clifford Anderson

St. Therese, Little Flower, South Bend: Curt Phillips

St. Martin de Porres, Syracuse: Oscar Hernandez

St. Bernard, Wabash: Amy Davis

St. Patrick, Walkerton: Andrew Minnick

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw: Susana Valencia

Sacred Heart, Warsaw: Lorenzo Lopez

St. Michael the Archangel, Waterloo: Dr. Tom Mason

St. Aloysius, Yoder: Brian Frecker

SS. Casimir and Adalbert, South Bend: Becky Ruvalcaba

St. Patrick-St. Hedwig, South Bend: Robert Barber

St. Mary & SS. Peter and Paul, Huntington: Deacon Roger Dinius

Church of Our Lady of Loretto, Notre Dame: Felicia O’Brien

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