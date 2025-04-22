Local Seminarians Studying in Rome Share Memories of Pope Francis’ Pontificate Todays Catholic

For more than a decade, on behalf of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Bishop Rhoades has been sending seminarians to live and study in the shadow of the Vatican at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. During their studies, these young men were able to get an intimate view of the life and pontificate of Pope Francis.

In the wake of the Holy Father’s passing, these young men offered their fondest memories of the pope and how his ministry has influenced theirs.

‘Freely and Joyfully Picking Up the Burden Each Day’

When Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was first elected pope, my marine biology class was conducting sea turtle research from a field station in Playa Grande, Costa Rica. Our teacher, Dr. Frank Paladino, announced to us “Habemus Papam!” As a high school senior, I knew little about papal succession and its significance, and frankly I cared even less. Yet Pope Francis’ pontificate would come to span the majority of my adult life and oversee a radical transformation in my own faith and vocational journey – from four years at Indiana University, to two years in Maryland, to five years of formation in Rome, and finally to full-time priestly ministry in our diocese.

As Catholics, we view the pope as the successor of St. Peter, the first pope, and therefore a direct representative of Christ on Earth. This fosters a profound sense of respect and devotion to whomever holds that office. While we “salute the office,” the Holy Spirit works through the unique gifts and life of the particular man. I came to an unexpected personal connection with that man – one I believe I share with all those men of the North American College who lived within earshot of his weekly Sunday Angelus blessing, broadcasting from St. Peter’s Square.

On any given day, millions of international tourists weave through the chaotic streets of Rome, each bringing their own perspective, carrying their own concerns, fears, and hopes. The city itself is a microcosm of the universal Church, and living there enables one to tangibly perceive the complexity of the challenge facing every pope – namely, to lead a Church that is one yet divided by borders, inequality, and political ideology, and to shepherd a Church that is holy yet painfully suffering the sins of her members.

My respect for Pope Francis grew as I experienced his papacy firsthand, both in massive public liturgies that filled St. Peter’s Basilica and quiet, private moments within the Apostolic Palace. I met him during a number of audiences – during Bishop Rhoades’ ad limina visit, addresses to the seminarians of Rome, to students from my university, to our Vatican Athletic team, to our own seminary. I received the Holy Father’s encouragement, correction, and exhortation to be a priest for the People of God.

One memory of particular intimacy stands out. I was serving as a thurifer (the incense bearer) at one papal liturgy. The master of ceremonies pulled me aside before Mass to enter the pope’s small, private sacristy. Pope Francis was seated alone, resting, preparing himself for the celebration of the Mass. I knelt down before him with the thurible so that he could impose incense for the procession. He and I were alone in the small, quiet room. Up close, you could sense he was fatigued, deeply weary under the weight of his office. You could also sense his wry determination. He was resolute, freely and joyfully picking up the burden each day for love of the Lord and for love of the Church he led.

Laudato si, mi Signore. Praise be to you, my Lord – for the graces received through the papacy of your servant Francis.

– Father Samuel Anderson

‘Steadiness of the Rock of Peter’

I had the honor to meet Pope Francis soon after my arrival in Rome in 2021. I remember the moment when the Holy Father entered the room. I was struck in a particular way by the pope’s steadiness. I felt for the first time the weight and the gravity of the successor of St. Peter. I was face to face with the rock of the Church, and Pope Francis greeted each one of us with a humble, joyful steadiness. It was the steadiness of the rock of Peter. Here was a man upon whose shoulders Christ entrusted His Church.

Another moment that stands out was when Pope Francis held an audience for all the seminarians studying in Rome. We all had the opportunity to ask him questions about priesthood, formation, and the Church. He answered our questions with stories from his own pastoral experiences. I realized that the Holy Father has a keen pastoral sense and that he loved being a priest in the midst of the people. I think that has shaped the way that Pope Francis has ministered as pope. He is a man whom God called to be His priest and, ultimately, to be Christ’s Vicar on Earth.

These experiences have shaped my heart with a great love and desire to serve God and His people with a steadfast and gentle heart.

– Deacon Nicholas Monnin

‘I Hope to Have a Heart Like His’

I fondly think of the first words that Pope Francis offered to my classmates and I upon arriving in the Eternal City: “In particular, I greet the community from the Pontifical North American College, especially the new seminarians who have just arrived, and I urge them toward spiritual commitment and fidelity to the Gospel and to the Church.”

Such commitment and fidelity must come from the heart, which is something that I am grateful to have learned from Pope Francis. He himself is someone whose loving heart was faithfully committed to shepherding the universal Church. This, above any intellectual feat, is what the priest is compelled to show – namely, a heart that can love the people he shepherds.

In speaking of the heart, I am reminded of my favorite encyclical that Pope Francis wrote, Dilexit Nos. In speaking of Jesus’ gaze, the Holy Father writes that “whenever we feel that everyone ignores us, that no one cares what becomes of us, that we are of no importance to anyone, He [Jesus] remains concerned for us.” I think one can sense the wonderful pastoral sensitivity in the pope’s words here, which is due to his own heart, which remained concerned for the good of the universal Church. I am grateful to have been able to be in such close proximity to the man who has penned these words, and I hope to have a heart like his as I progress in formation.

– Patrick Ernst

‘A Moment Filled with Joy and Love for the Church’

I was in seminary at the North American College in Rome during the abdication of Pope Benedict and the conclave that elected Pope Francis. The sense of being there for an historic moment in the life of the Church was palpable. The college reorganized our schedule for us to be present in St. Peter’s Square for each time the white or black smoke was released following the ballots during the conclave.

The evening Pope Francis was elected it was rainy, and we were standing around with our umbrellas open waiting to see the smoke. When the white smoke went up, there was a rush toward the barricades at the front of the plaza, and I closed my umbrella and ran for it, ending up in the third row back from the barricade when Pope Francis was announced and came out on the balcony to greet the crowd. It was an incredible moment filled with joy and love for the Church.

– Father Royce Gregerson

‘The Pope Who Asked Us to Pray for Him’

“Non dimenticare di pregare per me. Buon pranzo, ed arrivederci!”

During his 12-year pontificate, Pope Francis ended each of his Sunday general audiences with these words. Roughly translated from the Italian, the pope would say, “Do not forget to pray for me. Have a good lunch, and see you later!”

I had these words in mind when, on the occasion of the Easter Vigil in April of 2023, I had the opportunity to meet the Holy Father. I had been asked to sing the Exsultet, also known as the Easter Proclamation, for the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. I was a transitional deacon at the time, just a few months away from being ordained a priest for our diocese. And, as you can imagine, I was nervous to sing in front of the pope. Who wouldn’t be!?

Pope Francis, meanwhile, had been rather sick in the weeks leading up to Easter that year. He spent three days in Gemelli Hospital with acute bronchitis from March 28 to April 1, and even then news outlets had been speculating about how much longer his earthly life might last. Yet, here he was, ready to preside over the Easter Vigil liturgy – even if he had to do it from a wheelchair!

As I vested with the other deacons who were serving for the Mass, our master of ceremonies came to us with important news. “The Holy Father is here, and he would like to greet you before the liturgy begins.” He quickly brought us to the alcove just in front of Michelangelo’s famous Pietà sculpture, where we lined up before Pope Francis, who was already vested and seated in his wheelchair.

Several thoughts ran through my mind at this point. Do I talk to him in Spanish or Italian? What do I say to him? How do I avoid sounding like a complete moron? As I drew closer in line, however, these thoughts faded. I looked at the Holy Father’s face, watched him greet each of the other deacons, smiling at them, encouraging them, and I remembered what Pope Francis had repeated so many times, “Do not forget to pray for me.” Finally, it was my turn to greet him.

“Santo Padre,” I said, “Non abbiamo dimenticato di pregare per Lei,” which translates to, “Holy Father, we haven’t forgotten to pray for you.”

He paused briefly. Then he replied,“A favore, o contra?” – “For or against?” It was one of his classic jokes. “A favore, a favore, Santo Padre!” I stammered. He winked at me, handed me a rosary, and squeezed my hand.

It was a brief but revealing interaction. Pope Francis knew that he was not everyone’s favorite pontiff. He was controversial. He forced people to think about uncomfortable issues. He emphasized what was closest to his heart, sometimes to the exclusion of what was more pressing to the minds of others in the Church. He remained always Jorge Mario Bergoglio – an Argentinian, a Jesuit, an imperfect man – even as he served as Pope Francis.

And, from the beginning, he has always asked us to pray for him.

In his first public words to the Church as Bishop of Rome, mere hours after his election, Pope Francis said this: “And now I would like to give the blessing, but first – first I ask a favor of you: Before the bishop blesses his people, I ask you to pray to the Lord that he will bless me: the prayer of the people asking the blessing for their bishop. Let us make, in silence, this prayer: your prayer over me.”

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, will no doubt be remembered in many ways: as the first non-European pope in 1,300 years; as the first pope from the New World and from Latin America; as the pope of synodality and environmentalism, of missionary discipleship and mercy, of migrants, of the poor, and of the marginalized.

But I will always remember him as the pope who asked us to pray for him. To not forget to pray for him. “Non dimenticare di pregare per me. …”

We will not forget, Holy Father. Even now. Especially now. Arrivederci!

– Father Zane Langenbrunner

* * *