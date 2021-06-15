Local priests celebrate jubilees Todays Catholic

Each year, Today’s Catholic publishes a special tribute section to honor those who have given their lives to service of the Church through the priesthood, religious vocations and lives consecrated to God. In 2021, we honor six priests who, combined, are celebrating more than two centuries of service to God’s Church. Please join Today’s Catholic in lifting to God prayers of thanksgiving for each of them.

Father Lawrence Teteh – 50 years

Father John Delaney – 40 years

Father Dave Voors – 40 years

Father Mark Gurtner – 25 years

Father John Agbedo – 25 years

Father Francis Chukwuma – 25 years

