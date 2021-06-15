June 15, 2021 // Diocese
Local priests celebrate jubilees
Each year, Today’s Catholic publishes a special tribute section to honor those who have given their lives to service of the Church through the priesthood, religious vocations and lives consecrated to God. In 2021, we honor six priests who, combined, are celebrating more than two centuries of service to God’s Church. Please join Today’s Catholic in lifting to God prayers of thanksgiving for each of them.
Father Lawrence Teteh – 50 years
Father John Delaney – 40 years
Father Mark Gurtner – 25 years
Father Francis Chukwuma – 25 years
