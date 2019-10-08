Live Feed from EWTN of Canonization of Cardinal Newman Todays Catholic

All over the world, people are preparing to celebrate the canonization of Blessed Cardinal John Henry Newman on Sunday, Oct. 13.

FORT WAYNE — This is a time of special grace for Catholics to join together and form links in a great chain of prayer, where we call upon the soon-to-be-saint to crown the prayers of the faithful with his intercession in heaven. The Oratories of England are extending to the world an open invitation to prepare for the canonization of Blessed Cardinal John Henry Newman by joining in the Novena with Newman — nine days of prayer starting on Friday, Oct. 4, and ﬁnishing on Saturday Oct. 12, on the eve of the canonization.

Eternal Word Television Network joins the faithful in Rome with complete live coverage of events celebrating the extraordinary lives of Blessed Cardinal Newman, Sister Marian Thresia, Sister Giuseppina Vannini, Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes and Marguerite Bays, who will be recognized for their uncommon virtue and holiness in this Mass of Canonization celebrated by Pope Francis.

Visit www.newmancanonisation.com/novena to view or download a day-by-day novena intention and prayer guide.

Access the link below for live coverage on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3:30 a.m. An encore showing will be aired at 8 p.m. EST.





