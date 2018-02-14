‘The Light is ON for you’ Feb. 28 at all parishes Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Lord is waiting to embrace those who seek reconciliation with Him, which is why a special invitation is extended for everyone to take advantage of “The Light is ON for You” — a Lenten opportunity to obtain the sacrament of reconciliation, hosted by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The Light is on for You is a diocesanwide initiative that exists in addition to penance services that will be scheduled in individual parishes throughout the period of atonement that is Lent. It takes place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, in every parish in the diocese. During these two hours, all Catholic churches will be open and prepared to receive those who wish to make a confession or just sit in quiet reflection.

Catholics within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are encouraged to renew their relationship with the Lord by going to confession and by reaching out and inviting others to come back home as well.

Guides on how to make a good confession, examinations of conscience and prayers used during reconciliation will be available in the parishes for anyone unsure of how to participate in the sacrament.

non-Christian faiths, the sacrament of reconciliation can seem frightening. For some, it may have been a long time since they have made a confession. Perhaps they struggle with disbelief, despair, human weakness, addictions or lingering resentment or grief. Jesus tells us, “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest” (Mt 11:28) — which is the very essence of the Good News. Within the sacrament, Jesus, the most merciful, loving, forgiving God will be waiting.

Five tips for inviting a someone else to attend

Extending an invitation to The Light is ON for You to a friend or family member is encouraged, and Today’s Catholic writer Jeannie Ewing offers several suggestions on how to do that.

1. Pray. Pray for the individual. Pray that God’s grace may work through your invitation. Pray with confidence that God is listening and will act in His time.

2. The setting matters. Extend the invitation when the individual is not stressed, not feeling rushed and is in a position to consider the invitation.

3. Make it easy. Could you provide a ride? Even easier: Invite the person to go to any parish in the diocese on Feb. 28 between 6-8 p.m. as part of The Light is ON for You.

4. Just do it. God’s grace is far more powerful than our fears and hesitations.

5. Explain the sacrament.

Lastly, if it has been a while since the person has received God’s forgiveness through the sacrament of reconciliation, he or she will likely have questions. Visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Light for information regarding what the sacrament is and how to make a good confession.

