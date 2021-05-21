Lifting of the Dispensation from the Obligation of Mass Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Roman Catholic Province of Indianapolis

Effective 11 June 2021

The celebration of the Eucharist at Mass is the source and summit of our life and mission as Catholics.

Since March 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Roman Catholics throughout the entire Province of Indianapolis, which comprises all five dioceses of Indiana, have been dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. However, with the decrease of cases in our state, the widespread availability of vaccines and following the guidance of public health officials, we are now able to safely accommodate more parishioners for Masses. Therefore, effective June 11, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass is hereby lifted throughout the state of Indiana.

Except for the unique situations as described below, those who are otherwise healthy are obliged to return to Sunday Mass by the weekend of June 12-13, 2021:

• Those who are seriously ill, exhibit flu-like symptoms and/or may have a contagious disease (including quarantine due to exposure).

• Those who are unable to attend Mass through no fault of their own (e.g. transportation issue).

• Those who are homebound and/or incapacitated due to age, infirmity and/or medical restrictions.

• Those who have compromised health conditions and/or at high risk of contracting the virus.

• Those who are caretakers of person who are sick or of persons at high risk of serious illness if they contract the Covid virus.

If you have any questions about any specific needs, concerns or protocols, you are advised to contact your parish directly. Your pastor, who has the authority to dispense in individual cases, may be helpful in addressing individual fears and concerns.

The obligation to attend Mass is a joyful one, reflecting the very character of who we are as Catholics.

For updated liturgical directives as of May 21, visit diocesefwsb.org/covid-19

