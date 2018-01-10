License denied for abortion business in South Bend Todays Catholic

Today’s Catholic and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were pleased to receive the following news from the Indiana Right to Life organization this morning. We thank you, God, for this protection of unborn life.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, the founder and CEO of the Texas-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, says they plan to appeal the decision. Prayers are still needed.

