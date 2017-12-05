December 5, 2017 // Diocese
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations
Celebrations of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day will include Masses, re-enactments of Mary’s apparitions to Juan Diego, renditions of the traditional “Mañanitas” song, performances by folkloric dancers and mariachi musicians, and Mexican food and music. All are welcome to attend the events.
Bremen: St. Dominic
Sunday, Dec. 10 11:30 a.m. Representation of the apparition
12:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish
2 p.m. Meal and folkloric dance
Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass (refreshments following)
Elkhart: St. Vincent de Paul
Saturday, Dec. 9 4-6 a.m. Rosary, re-enactment and light reception
Tuesday, Dec. 12 7 a.m. Mass
3:30 p.m. Procession begins at parking lot of church
6 p.m. Mass
Fort Wayne: St. Joseph
Tuesday, Dec. 12 5:30 a.m. Mañanitas
6:30 a.m. Light reception at the Parish Hall
8 a.m. English Mass in the church
7 p.m. Bilingual Mass presided by Bishop Rhoades,
followed by a reception
Fort Wayne: St. Patrick
Sunday, Dec. 10 2 p.m. Food for sale and entertainment, Lyceum Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 12 5 a.m. Mañanitas — Serenade to Our Lady
6 a.m. Mass, followed by a light reception
Goshen: St. John the Evangelist
Monday, Dec. 11 6 p.m. Reception at the gym
8 p.m. Dancers at church
9 p.m. Mariachis at church
11 p.m. Mass
12 a.m. Mañanitas
Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Re-enactment in church, followed by Mass
Ligonier: St. Patrick
Monday, Dec. 11 10 p.m. Mass, Mañanitas, re-enactment of apparitions
Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass
Plymouth: St. Michael
Dec. 3-11 6 p.m. Novena in church
Sunday, Dec. 10 4-6 p.m. Procession starting at K of C Hall
5 p.m. Re-enactment of apparitions
6 p.m. Mass followed by gathering at school
Monday, Dec. 11 10:30 p.m. Music, Mass, Mañanitas
Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Prayer and music in church
South Bend: Our Lady of Hungary
Tuesday, Dec. 12 5 p.m. Rosary in church
6 p.m. Apparitions re-enactment
7 p.m. Mass
8:30 p.m. Aztec dancers followed by procession with Wind Band
South Bend: St. Adalbert
Dec. 3-10 6 p.m. Novena in the chapel
Monday, Dec. 11 11:15 p.m. Rosary
11:45 p.m. Mañanitas – Serenade to Our Lady
12 a.m. Midnight Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m. Aztec dancers
6 p.m. Musical interpretation
6:45 p.m. Mañanitas — Serenade to Our Lady
7 p.m. Mass, followed by dinner, music and raffle at the school
Warsaw: Our Lady of Guadalupe
Sunday, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Novena after Mass
Dec. 4-10 5:30 p.m. Continued novenas to Our Lady
Monday, Dec. 11 11 p.m. Mass, Mañanitas
Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass and refreshments following
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.