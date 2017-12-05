Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations Todays Catholic

Celebrations of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day will include Masses, re-enactments of Mary’s apparitions to Juan Diego, renditions of the traditional “Mañanitas” song, performances by folkloric dancers and mariachi musicians, and Mexican food and music. All are welcome to attend the events.

Bremen: St. Dominic

Sunday, Dec. 10 11:30 a.m. Representation of the apparition

12:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish

2 p.m. Meal and folkloric dance

Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass (refreshments following)

Elkhart: St. Vincent de Paul

Saturday, Dec. 9 4-6 a.m. Rosary, re-enactment and light reception

Tuesday, Dec. 12 7 a.m. Mass

3:30 p.m. Procession begins at parking lot of church

6 p.m. Mass

Fort Wayne: St. Joseph

Tuesday, Dec. 12 5:30 a.m. Mañanitas

6:30 a.m. Light reception at the Parish Hall

8 a.m. English Mass in the church

7 p.m. Bilingual Mass presided by Bishop Rhoades,

followed by a reception

Fort Wayne: St. Patrick

Sunday, Dec. 10 2 p.m. Food for sale and entertainment, Lyceum Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 12 5 a.m. Mañanitas — Serenade to Our Lady

6 a.m. Mass, followed by a light reception

Goshen: St. John the Evangelist

Monday, Dec. 11 6 p.m. Reception at the gym

8 p.m. Dancers at church

9 p.m. Mariachis at church

11 p.m. Mass

12 a.m. Mañanitas

Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Re-enactment in church, followed by Mass

Ligonier: St. Patrick

Monday, Dec. 11 10 p.m. Mass, Mañanitas, re-enactment of apparitions

Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass

Plymouth: St. Michael

Dec. 3-11 6 p.m. Novena in church

Sunday, Dec. 10 4-6 p.m. Procession starting at K of C Hall

5 p.m. Re-enactment of apparitions

6 p.m. Mass followed by gathering at school

Monday, Dec. 11 10:30 p.m. Music, Mass, Mañanitas

Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Prayer and music in church

South Bend: Our Lady of Hungary

Tuesday, Dec. 12 5 p.m. Rosary in church

6 p.m. Apparitions re-enactment

7 p.m. Mass

8:30 p.m. Aztec dancers followed by procession with Wind Band

South Bend: St. Adalbert

Dec. 3-10 6 p.m. Novena in the chapel

Monday, Dec. 11 11:15 p.m. Rosary

11:45 p.m. Mañanitas – Serenade to Our Lady

12 a.m. Midnight Mass

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m. Aztec dancers

6 p.m. Musical interpretation

6:45 p.m. Mañanitas — Serenade to Our Lady

7 p.m. Mass, followed by dinner, music and raffle at the school

Warsaw: Our Lady of Guadalupe

Sunday, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Novena after Mass

Dec. 4-10 5:30 p.m. Continued novenas to Our Lady

Monday, Dec. 11 11 p.m. Mass, Mañanitas

Tuesday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Mass and refreshments following

