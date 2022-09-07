La Eucharistia Draws more than 250 to Hear Gomez Speak on the Eucharist Todays Catholic

On Sunday, September 4, individuals and families from across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend gathered at Marian high School to hear Salvador Gómez speak on “The Eucharist and Evangelization.” The day included talks given in Spanish by Gómez, as well as Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. This event was part of the three-year Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States. Find upcoming events at diocesefwsb.org/eucharist.

