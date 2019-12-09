Knights of Columbus state deputy presents awards Joshua Schipper

The Knights of Columbus Father Dominic Duehmig Council 14214 of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Avilla, received its first Star Council Award, an annual threefold Knights of Columbus honor, on Nov. 16 in Avilla.

After the celebration of Mass, Knights of Columbus State Deputy Paul Zielinski and his wife, Sheila, presented the award to the council, citing outstanding achievement in membership, insurance and service program activities.

“Our councils need good men,” Zielinski told those gathered. “Our Church needs good men and our parishes need good active men.”

“Jesus commanded us to love,” he continued. “He tells us to love God and our neighbor. I believe, I think you do too, that the Knights of Columbus is the best organization to help good Catholic men become better Catholic men, husbands and fathers.”

“You have the opportunity this year to create a legacy,” Zielinski concluded. “Make this year your best year yet.”

The Star Council Award requires a Knights of Columbus council to qualify for three separate awards.

The Columbian Award, the first of the three, is given to councils that conduct and report at least four major programs in each of the categories of faith, family, community and life.

The Father McGivney Award, named for Knights of Columbus founder Father Michael J. McGivney, recognizes the council’s membership growth. To receive this award, a council is required to meet or exceed its yearly membership quota of 7% net growth.

The Founder’s Award, the final qualification, requires councils to meet or exceed the annual insurance membership quota of 1.5% net growth.

Zielinski also presented a Star Council Award to the Father August Young Council of Garrett, as well as a Columbian Award to the Father Lawrence Weber Council of Auburn.

* * *