Jubilee Mass in Huntington Inspires Renewal of Faith Andrea Krumanaker

A congregation from parishes across the southern portion of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend gathered on Wednesday, October 29, at SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Huntington for a Jubilee Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades, marking a moment of reflection and renewal during the Church’s ongoing Jubilee Year of Hope.

A Jubilee Year, declared by the pope every 25 years, is a time of grace, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal. Pope Francis designated “hope” as the theme for this Holy Year, encouraging Catholics around the world to deepen their trust in Christ and bring His light to others.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades reflected on the biblical meaning of jubilee and its connection to hope.

“The word ‘jubilee’ originates from the Hebrew word jobel, meaning ‘a ram’s horn,’” he said. “In ancient Israel, jubilee years were celebrated every 50 years and were announced by the sounding of a ram’s horn. Debts were forgiven, slaves were freed, and ancestral lands were returned to their owners.”

He said that same renewal is what God desires for His people today.

“Hope is the theological virtue by which we desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life as our happiness,” Bishop Rhoades said. “Our hope grows through prayer, friendship with the Lord, and the sacraments, especially reconciliation. When we offend God by our sins, we must not be consumed by guilt but turn to Him with repentance.”

Father Tony Steinacker, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul and St. Mary parishes in Huntington, said the bishop’s message came at the right time for many.

“As we near the end of this Jubilee Year of Hope, Bishop’s words gave each of us great encouragement to embrace this beautiful virtue,” Father Steinacker said. “Each of us have our daily trials and tribulations that only we and God know of, so the theme of hope is very timely.”

Father Steinacker said the Jubilee Year has sparked visible signs of renewal among parishioners.

“We need to get back to the basics, and the Jubilee Year has given each of us an opportunity to be more reflective and seek ways to grow in our faith,” he said. “Individuals remind me that they see more young people attending Mass, not just on weekends but daily. Three nights a week, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered at our two parishes here in Huntington. Individuals of all ages are coming back to the faith, the number of individuals in the OCIA program has increased, and just this year, seven students from Huntington Catholic School have converted to the Catholic faith.”

Father Steinacker also noted the connection between the Jubilee Year and the diocesan synod.

“It is beautiful that Bishop Rhoades was inspired to begin our diocesan synod during the Jubilee Year of Hope,” he said. “Nothing by coincidence; everything by divine providence.”

Attendees of the Jubilee Mass said the bishop’s message was both grounding and uplifting.

“When he said, ‘What does hope mean for you?’ I automatically thought of the hope of being in heaven one day,” said Denise Zahm, a sixth-grade teacher at Huntington Catholic School. Zahm said she tries to share the message of hope with her students. “With all the despair we’re seeing, especially in middle schoolers, I tell them bad things happen to good people, but there’s always Christ,” she said. “He’s writing your story. You just need to rely on Him through prayer and adoration.”

Dave and Anne Crawley, who recently returned from a pilgrimage to Italy, said the message of hope connected deeply with what they experienced overseas.

“When he talked about despair and the electronics and things that are pulling us away from hope, that really caught my attention,” Anne said. “It reminded me to focus on God’s presence in the everyday moments.”

Gloria Moody said the homily reminded her of the Church’s mission to bring Christ’s light to others.

“Hope is not a ‘what,’ it is a ‘who,’ and hope is Jesus, and we’re bringing Jesus to the world,” Moody said. “We’re bringing people the message of hope to their despair and all their darkness in the world, that Jesus is the light.”

Wesley and Kimberly Elkins said the bishop’s homily reminded them of the importance of perseverance in faith.

“I’m actually taking classes to join the Church, so I’m finding my way right now,” Wesley said. Kimberly added: “Hoping what comes next is worth it, through the suffering and all the things in life – the hope that it is worth it.”

As the Mass concluded, Bishop Rhoades offered the apostolic blessing and reminded the congregation that the Eucharist sustains believers on their journey of hope.

“Jesus gives us His true body and blood as food along our pilgrim journey,” Bishop Rhoades said. “The Eucharist is an anticipation of the banquet feast of heaven. Mary, Star of the Sea, our Mother of Hope, pray for us.”

For the faithful, the Jubilee Mass was more than a commemoration. It was a renewal of faith and a reminder that, as Bishop Rhoades said, “Hope is the anchor for our lives.”

The closing Mass for the Jubilee Year of Hope in the diocese will be held on Sunday, December 28, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. Until then, the faithful are encouraged to visit the nine churches in the diocese, designated by Bishop Rhoades as Jubilee pilgrimage churches, for an opportunity to obtain the special Jubilee plenary indulgence. Learn more at diocesefwsb.org/jubilee.

* * *