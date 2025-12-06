John the Baptist Points the Way to Our Lord, Jesus Christ Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Once again, the first section of the Book of Isaiah provides the first biblical reading.

This weekend’s reading is in the same mood as that of last week. Isaiah was very unhappy with the turn of events of his time. As was so often the case with the ancient Hebrew prophets, Isaiah saw the misfortunes facing his people as the results of their own disloyalty to God.

While direct and uncompromising, his words were not menacing or hostile. Rather, they were reassuring. They declared the prophet’s firm belief that despite the sins of the people God would not forsake them. Furthermore, in due time, God’s holy will would be vindicated. Wrongs would be corrected. Errors would be handled. Justice and peace would prevail.

St. Paul’s Epistle to the Romans supplies the second reading this weekend.

In this reading, the apostle Paul repeats the basic message given earlier by Isaiah. It is a testimony to God’s love. Paul describes God as the source of all patience, sound judgment, and encouragement. Despite human failings, God is constant in love and care.

For its third reading, the Church offers us a passage from the Gospel of Matthew. The central figure is John the Baptist, mentioned in Luke as the child of Elizabeth and Zechariah.

From the earliest days of Christianity, John the Baptist has been a favorite figure. His absolute personal dedication to God has made him a model for the devout since the first century A.D.

By journeying to the place where he encountered Pharisees and Sadducees, religious experts, likely few of them his admirers, John showed that he was on a critical mission – to prepare the way for Jesus. Travel in ancient Palestine was understandably rare. It was undertaken with a serious purpose in mind.

John never sugar-coated the failings of people or the stubbornness of some in his demands that the people reform. In this reading, he chastises his listeners, in effect, for their pride and self-interest. Their lack of true devotion to God only strengthens and protracts the reign of sin in the land. Thus, their personal shortcomings add to the burdens weighing heavily upon the entire society.

He challenges the people to purge themselves of this self-interest and humbly to turn to God.

Reflection

As we progress through Advent, the Church calls us to make ourselves worthy of receiving God. Advent’s purpose is not just to plan for a memorial of Christ’s birth. It is primarily to make our hearts fitting dwelling places for the Lord. To be fitting dwelling places, we must rid ourselves of our sins.

Advent calls us to this very resolve, to confront our own sins and to turn away from sin. As an example, John himself was stark and direct, absolutely and completely committed to God.

To realize our personal sinfulness, and the sinfulness of the world, we, too, be resolute, making no excuses for ourselves. We must be frank with ourselves. Frankness comes only in humility.

By placing John the Baptist before us, the Church urges us personally to put first things first. Our goal must be union with God. Following our self-interests – and self-deception – lead us away from God.

God will empower us in our quest for holiness. God will be our strength and guide. He loves us and forgives us.

READINGS

Sunday: Isaiah 11:1-10; Psalms 72:1-2, 7-8, 12-13, 17; Romans 15:4-9; Matthew 3:1-12

Monday: Genesis 3:9-15, 20; Psalms 98:1-4; Ephesians 1:3-6, 11-12; Luke 1:26-38

Tuesday: Isaiah 40:1-11; Psalm 96:1-2, 3, 10ac, 11-12, 13; Matthew 18:12-14

Wednesday: Isaiah 40:25-31; Psalm 103:1-2, 3-4, 8 and 10; Matthew 11:28-30

Thursday: Isaiah41:13-20; Psalm 145:1, 9, 10-11, 12-13ab; Matthew 11:11-15

Friday: Zechariah 2:14-17 or Revelation 11:19a; 12:1-6a, 10ab; (Responsorial psalm) Judith 13:18bcde, 19; Luke 1:26-38 or Luke 1:39-47

Saturday: Sirach 48:1-4, 9-11; Psalm 80:2ac, 3b, 15-16, 18-19; Matthew 17:9a, 10-13

