The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley offers youth, family and programming in the Jewish faith and works to increase understanding with other faiths and within the community. Following a recent meeting at the federation’s office in South Bend, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and representatives posed before a Holocaust Memorial — a sculpture called “Broken Lives.” From left are Michael Kirsch, President of the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley; Sid Shroyer, local Holocaust educator; Moshe Kruger, executive director of the federation; Bishop Rhoades; Jaki Schreier, executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne; and Bob Feferman, community relations director for the federation. — Provided by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

