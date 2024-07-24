Is the Eucharistic Revival Working? Father Brian Isenbarger

Recently, I had the opportunity to go to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. It was the first time our nation has hosted a national Eucharistic congress in more than 80 years. Preceded by the four different Eucharistic processions stretching across the nation, there was much excitement for this major moment in the life of the Church in our country.

There were beautiful moments of Eucharistic adoration and processions, Masses in various rites and languages, top-notch speakers, and beautiful music. But there was one question that has been constantly running through my mind: Is the Eucharistic Revival working?

It would be easy to evaluate that question based merely on the five-day congress. Of course, from simply observing the congress, it appears that the revival is indeed working – tens of thousands of people flocked to worship our Eucharistic Lord. And it’s truly magnificent. But just as Our Lord hides Himself under the form of bread and wine in the Eucharistic species to transmit the fullness of grace to us, I think the revival’s success is also more hidden than the splendor of the Eucharistic Congress.

The real evaluation of the revival’s effects will be borne out over several years and/or decades. I recently was assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Garrett. Though I was registered for the duration of the congress, I chose to return to the parish for our regular Sunday Masses. While I missed some of the highlights and closing activities of the congress, I thought to myself that there really can be nothing more Eucharistic than Sunday Mass at your local parish. And I think it is precisely there, in the hiddenness of our local parish churches and among our own families, that we can evaluate the real success of the Eucharistic Revival.

First, we can evaluate the Revival based on the participation of the faithful in the Sunday liturgy. This is not simply a measure of attendance from week to week (though our pews should be full!) but the intangible measure of love. Do we find ourselves coming to Mass strictly to pay premiums on our eternal fire protection policy? Or do we go to Mass because we have met the Divine Bridegroom and rejoice in coming to the Supper of the Lamb? If the heart of our Church is truly to be revived, we will be transformed into radical lovers rather than routine fulfillers.

Another area in which we can evaluate the effects of the Eucharistic Revival is in terms of lifelong consecrations. In the Eucharist, we become what we receive. To worthily receive such a great gift demands great love in return. The only proper response to the perfect and total self-giving love of the Eucharist, is to give oneself totally in return. Practically, this means men and women who willingly offer themselves totally out of self-giving love. Of course, this includes more vocations to priesthood, religious life, and consecrated virginity. It also includes men and women who offer themselves completely to one another as husbands and wives to begin families that are radically open to new life and love.

Most simply, the real test of the Eucharistic Revival comes down to one word: love. The Eucharist is the sacrament of divine charity. It is the love-feast in which incarnate Love Himself (Jesus) nourishes His Bride (the Church). The only way in which the revival will be successful is if we become a Church that loves Jesus above all else and one another as He has loved us. Both our homes and our parishes are the perfect place for that revival to commence.

Father Brian Isenbarger is Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Garrett.

* * *