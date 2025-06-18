‘Iron Sharpens Iron’: Local Legatus Chapters Gather for Mass, Dinner Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“The beauty of Legatus is it allows for ‘iron to sharpen iron,'” said Jimmie Schindler, president of the Fort Wayne Chapter of Legatus and owner of Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. “Having other business owners and professionals who are just as passionate about the faith come together is just so great.”

On Wednesday, June 11, the Fort Wayne and South Bend-Elkhart chapters of Legatus, an organization dedicated to evangelization in the workplace, gathered for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, which was followed by a reception at Papa Vino’s Italian Kitchen.

According to the organization’s founder, Tom Monaghan, “Legatus members are business leaders – men and women with varying interests and diverse talents – who all share one overriding goal: to become better Catholics and, in turn, positively impact their business and personal lives.”

“Legatus gives you the opportunity to deepen your relationship with God and discover how Catholic truth and values can help you meet the ethical challenges you face on a daily basis. If you are married, your spouse is a member with you, and Legatus provides additional opportunities to enhance your marriage and family life and share enjoyable and enriching experiences as a couple,” he wrote on the Legatus website.

Bishop Rhoades celebrated the Mass, with Father Dan Scheidt, pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, and Father Jim Fenstermaker, pastor at Holy Cross Parish in South Bend, assisting. Father Jonathon Norton, pastor at Sacred Heart in Warsaw, served as master of ceremonies.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades addressed the crowd of business professionals from across the diocese with a history of St. Barnabas, whose feast was being celebrated.

“As business professionals in the Fort Wayne and South Bend communities, you are called to be the salt of the earth. You are called to be a light to others, especially in the professional world,” he said.

“Today is the feast of Barnabas, a great saint whose name literally means, ‘son of encouragement.’ Like him, you are called to encourage others – those in your businesses, on your teams – to be lights in the world. He is a forgotten saint but truly a great one,” he finished.

At Papa Vino’s, Bishop Rhoades led prayer, invoking Our Lady’s intercession to lead and guide the members of Legatus in their endeavors.

Before Bishop Rhoades’ prayer, Schindler, warmly welcomed both chapters in a short speech. Afterwards, he sat down with Today’s Catholic to discuss Legatus and its impact on the business world in the diocese.

“Honestly, Legatus started out as a date night for my wife and I,” Schindler said. “It gives you time for the sacraments such as confession and Mass and time to hear world-renowned Catholic speakers.”

The organization, dedicated to fellowship and faith, has shaped the way in which Schindler runs his business and also treats the faith within his own family.

“On the business side, they give examples of how to incorporate faith into your businesses and work environments,” Schindler said. “We try to evangelize with our business in ways that are humble, meek.”

He added: “Members of Legatus take their faith very seriously. When I had cancer, these people, these members, were bringing meals to me every day. It is such a community. I also remember a couple of friends encouraging me to read Scripture to my children before bed. It is not something I would’ve thought of, and now I read to my kids every night. It truly is that ‘iron sharpens iron’ in Legatus.”

He concluded by praising Bishop Rhoades for his leadership as the shepherd of the diocese as well as his fellow Legatus members.

“So many people go back and forth between the two cities of Fort Wayne and South Bend. It was great to come together as professionals from both cities with Bishop Rhoades leading us.”

Pam Veldman, president of the South Bend-Elkhart chapter, also lauded Bishop Rhoades not only for his current involvement in the organization but also bringing Legatus to the the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

“The Bishop introduced Legatus to the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, so he was instrumental in making this happen for us. He is well-loved leader,” Veldman told Today’s Catholic.

Put simply, Legatus allows for Christian fellowship to flourish among Catholic leaders, she said.

“Legatus is just a wonderful opportunity to get with like-minded people and develop friendships in the community,” Veldman said. “There is truly a shared love for the faith in Legatus as business owners and members.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

* * *