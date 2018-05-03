Installation of lectors and acolytes Todays Catholic

Six seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were recently installed as lectors, which is a step along the way to their priestly ordination. The ceremony took place April 20 at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. Pictured, from left, are diocesan seminarians Augustine Onuoha, Logan Parrish and Michael Ammer; the Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, Bishop of Trenton, and Msgr. Andrew Baker, rector of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary; and diocesan seminarians Keeton Lockwood, Jonathan Evangelista and Benjamin Landrigan. — Provided by Christine Bonahoom-Nix

Two Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend seminarians were installed as acolytes April 20 at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. Pictured from left, following the installation Mass, are seminarian Daniel Koehl; the Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, Bishop of Trenton; Msgr. Andrew Baker, rector of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary; and seminarian Stephen Felicichia.

