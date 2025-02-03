INPEA Names McNeany as Next Executive Director Todays Catholic

The Indiana Non-Public Education Association is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has selected James McNeany as its next executive director. He will begin his new role in June and will assume full responsibility upon the retirement of John Elcesser in July. Elcesser has served as INPEA’s executive director since January of 2008.

“We are thrilled to welcome James McNeany as the new executive director for INPEA,” said Michelle Priar, INPEA board president and superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Evansville. “His extensive leadership experience in non-public schools as well as his unwavering commitment to INPEA make him uniquely qualified to take the reins upon John Elcesser’s retirement.”

McNeany has served as the principal of St. Theodore Guerin High School in Noblesville since 2013. Guerin Catholic has been recognized as one of the top 50 Catholic High Schools in the United States and a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

“James brings the unique combination of having had successful school leadership experience while also being actively involved in the public policy arena,” said John Elcesser. “He has been involved in the work of INPEA for more than 10 years, so he has a keen understanding and commitment to INPEA’s mission and work.”

McNeany is a member of St. Maria Goretti parish in Westfield. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in the Central Indiana Cursillo Community. He also studied in the Ecclesial Lay Ministry Program at St. Joseph College in Rensselaer. James lives in Westfield with his wife, Dr. Jennifer McNeany, and five children, all of whom are current students or graduates of Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana schools.

“I am truly honored and excited to serve as the next executive director of this vital organization,” McNeany said. “Representing the outstanding non-public schools across our state is a privilege. I have long admired the exceptional work of John and the INPEA team in fostering an environment where non-public schools can thrive in Indiana. I look forward to building on their efforts and continuing to advance the mission of each school we represent.”

In its role as advocate, INPEA represents non-public school issues at the General Assembly, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Indiana State Board of Education.

* * *