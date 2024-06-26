Incoming ICC Leader called a ‘Missionary Disciple’ for the Church Indiana Catholic Conference Victoria Arthur

Alexander Mingus to Begin Tenure as Executive Director in July

When Alexander Mingus becomes the new leader of the Indiana Catholic Conference next month, 2,000 years of Catholic social teaching will be embodied in a 28-year-old with a deep love for the Church and a gift for bringing its message to the public sphere.

Mingus has had four years to prepare for the role of serving as the public policy voice of the Catholic Church in Indiana, working directly with Angela Espada, who has served as Executive Director of the ICC since 2019 and plans to retire at the end of July.

In announcing the ICC leadership changes earlier this month, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis spoke of the “tremendous blessing” in witnessing how the two “have complemented one another’s gifts and skills in service to the Church and people of Indiana.”

He also expressed his confidence in the incoming young leader as he prepares to take on the responsibility of representing the five Catholic bishops across the state and promoting the Church’s position on critical issues at the Indiana Statehouse and beyond.

“Alexander understands the importance of being the official public policy voice of the Catholic Church in Indiana, and I am confident that his knowledge of the faith, strong skills and intellect, and experience at the Statehouse will be assets wherever he represents us,” Archbishop Thompson said. “Like his predecessors, I know Alexander will continue being an advocate on multiple issues that are important to our faith community, including education, families, poverty, care for creation, and the sacredness of life and the dignity of persons.”

Mingus, who credits divine providence in every major step he has taken in his life, approaches his new assignment with a sense of awe and deep appreciation.

“My overwhelming feeling is gratitude,” said Mingus, an Alabama native who at 18 had been named by the bishop of Birmingham as one of the first Catholic Agents of the New Evangelization. “I’ve always wanted to be involved in advocacy, and it is such a blessing to be given this unique role that blends so many interests and passions of mine.”

Since joining the ICC in 2020, Mingus has worked closely with Espada through four legislative sessions, encouraging lawmakers to shape public policy in the best interest of the common good. His first session at the Statehouse was an unusual one, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the normal business of the legislature. But social distancing provided Mingus with the opportunity to focus on enhancing the ICC’s social media presence. He also revamped the ICC website and with Espada launched a regular podcast to keep the Catholic faithful engaged on important issues and legislation.

As Espada began making plans to retire, Mingus – with characteristic humility – admits that he questioned whether at his age he should even contemplate seeking the executive director role. After more prayer and discernment, he added his name to the list of candidates and went through the interview process.

Upon receiving the call from Archbishop Thompson offering him the job, Mingus gratefully accepted and then again retreated to the nearest chapel – this time just steps away at the Archbishop Edward T. O’Meara Catholic Center in downtown Indianapolis.

“It’s been incredibly impressive to see someone so passionate about living their faith in the public arena,” said Mike Krokos, Editor of The Criterion, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. “Alexander and Angela had such a wonderful collaborative relationship, and I saw so much positive work that they did together as a team. There is such a strong history of leaders in the Indiana Catholic Conference, and Alexander will continue that strong leadership we’ve had as a voice at the Statehouse and beyond.”

In addition to crediting Mingus with moving the ICC forward in terms of technology and social media presence, Krokos points to numerous intangible qualities that he will bring to his new role.

“Alexander is the epitome of servant leadership,” Krokos said. “And when I think of the term missionary disciple, that fits Alexander to a T. He’s all about accompaniment, and these are obviously words and phrases that Pope Francis has used quite regularly in his pontificate. To me, that fits Alexander perfectly because he is so committed to the mission – not only of the ICC but to the mission of the Catholic Church.

“He exudes Jesus Christ in everything he does,” Krokos continued. “When I think of someone who sees Jesus in others, and is Jesus to others, that’s Alexander to me.”

To help Mingus pursue the mission of the Church into the future, the ICC is now searching for a new associate director.

“I’m praying that God will lead the right person into the open role at this time of transition for the ICC,” Mingus said. “As we continue to build upon the relationships forged by my predecessors, I’m excited to continue with a new team that looks hopefully to a fruitful future of sharing the Gospel.”

For more information about the ICC and ways to get involved with its mission, visit indianacc.org.

