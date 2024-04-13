In the Eucharist, We, too, Are in the Presence of Christ Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Third Sunday of Easter

The Acts of the Apostles again furnishes the first biblical reading. Almost every Sunday in the Easter season features a reading from this book of the New Testament.

In this reading, Peter preaches to the crowds in Jerusalem. Americans are very accustomed to impassioned preaching. They occasionally hear it in their own churches. They hear it on the radio and on television. Impassioned preaching about salvation and God’s mercy is common in our society, godless as it is becoming.

Actually, to preach is to assume a great responsibility. Preaching, after all, by definition, is not simply lecturing others. It is speaking in the very name of God.

Those who preached, by ancient Jewish standards, were privileged people in this sense. None chose to be a preacher. Rather, God selected each preacher. Peter stood before this Jerusalem crowd after having been called to preach by Jesus, and Peter spoke in the place of Jesus.

He preached the words of Jesus. This reading makes three points. First, it establishes the identity of Peter. He is an apostle. Second, he is the chief of the apostles. He speaks in each of their names.

Finally, through Peter and the other apostles, the salvation given by Jesus still reaches humankind. They continue the Lord’s work.

The First Epistle of John provides the second reading. The epistles of John are alike in their eloquence and splendid language. They are alike in the depth of their theology and revelation.

This reading proclaims the majesty of Jesus, the Savior. It cautions, however, that accepting Jesus as Lord is more than lip service, not just now and then. It is actually living out the Commandments, by which, and through which, humans find perfection, love, order, and peace in God.

St. Luke’s Gospel provides the last reading. It is another Resurrection Narrative, looking back to the beautiful Emmaus story. In the story, as this group of disciples was talking, Jesus stood in their midst, no longer bound by location or time.

He revealed to them to the full meaning of the Scriptures, the testaments of God’s power and love. They listened, but they recognized Jesus in the “breaking of the bread,” the early Church’s name for the Eucharist.

Reflection

The Church continues to summon us to the joy of Easter celebration by presenting us with this Emmaus Narrative, so cherished by Christians throughout history. The Church proclaims again that the Lord lives!

We should see ourselves in the roles of the disciples who walked with Jesus to Emmaus. We have heard of the Lord. The Church already has told us of the Resurrection, of the Lord’s sacrifice for us, and of the identity of Jesus, Son of God, Redeemer, but human as are we.

The Church has called us before to realize that true life – on earth or in the hereafter – is in Jesus. It has reminded us that each of us will die. It has reassured us that everlasting life is an option for us, if we accept Jesus as Savior.

This wonderful story of Emmaus instructs us that life can be difficult, and distractions many and forceful. Jesus alone knows the way.

As was the work of Peter, recorded in Acts, repeated for us today, the precise words of Jesus still are spoken in, and by, the Church. His mercy still flows to us through the Church, in its sacraments, its charity, and its teachings.

Jesus comes to join us. He walks with us. He teaches us. He communicates with us. Do we walk with Jesus? Do we listen? Do we accept what Jesus says?

Open to the Lord, relying upon the Lord, not surprisingly, we ourselves find Jesus in the “breaking of the bread,” the Eucharist.

