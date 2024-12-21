In Christ, We Find All Peace and Happiness Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Fourth Sunday of Advent

This weekend observes the last Sunday in Advent. The first reading is from the Book of Micah, who is regarded as one of the minor prophets, in large part because of the book’s brevity. It contains only seven chapters. (By contrast, the Book of Isaiah has 66 chapters.)

Very few biographical facts about Micah are known. The author was a contemporary of Isaiah, the author of the first section of the Book of Isaiah. He came from a small village some 25 miles southwest of Jerusalem, but nothing else is known of his background.

This is clear. As were all the other prophets of ancient Israel, Micah was determined to call his people, the Chosen People, back to God. He argued for piety and for loyalty to the covenant with God, warning that indifference to God only leads to disaster – personal as well as national.

In his day, piety was in short supply. Greed and exploitation overwhelmed the economy, merely indications of rampant personal greed. Religious practices were sparse and often insincere and poorly presented when they did occur.

Amid all this, Micah promised that a savior would come to lead the people away from sin and to God. The savior would come from Bethlehem.

Here, Micah obliquely refers to David, who was born in Bethlehem, without mentioning his name. David was important as king of Israel. His royal role was not primarily political; rather, it was religious. His task was to see that the people obeyed God.

Micah forecasted that when the anticipated savior arrived, He would be king, and all would be well.

For its second reading, the Church this weekend gives us a lesson from the Book of Hebrews. Heavy with its Hebrew symbolism, this epistle is renowned for brilliantly extolling Jesus as Lord and as the Lamb of God.

Jesus appears as the perfect victim and priest. His sacrifice on Calvary was sublime, perfect, and utterly unique. Also, it was eternal. Its effects of reconciling humanity with God never cease. Thus, no other sacrifices are necessary. All has been accomplished.

St. Luke’s Gospel furnishes the last reading. It is the story of the Visitation. Mary travelled from her own home to a place in the hills of Judah. Traditionally, it has been thought that this place is the site now called Ein Karem. Once a few miles from Jerusalem, it has been absorbed by the growth of the city and for all practical purposes is today a part of Jerusalem.

Mary went to meet her cousin, Elizabeth, the wife of Zachariah. Elizabeth also was pregnant. Since Elizabeth was past the childbearing age for a woman, her conception was regarded as miraculous. Her child had a special destiny. He was holy. Elizabeth’s unborn child was John the Baptist.

Elizabeth realized that Mary was expecting a child, and Mary’s child will be the Messiah. Elizabeth’s unborn child understands the profound character of all that is transpiring, and the unborn child senses God in the presence of Mary and her own unborn infant. Elizabeth and her unborn testify to the Messiah.

Reflection

It is the last weekend of Advent. Christmas will be within the week. For almost everyone, it will be a busy, hurried day, even if it is a day of excitement, anticipation, and joy.

Nevertheless, there is time to make Christmas a personal spiritual event. So, in these readings, during Advent’s last weekend, the Church calls us to Jesus. He is everything, the Church emphatically and joyfully declares. In the words of Hebrews, in the words of Luke, Jesus is the answer to every human need.

The writings of Micah remind us that when we allow Jesus to come to us, all peace and happiness abide with us, whatever else besets us.

* * *