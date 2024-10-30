‘I Believe in the Communion of Saints’ Father Brian Isenbarger

Every time we profess the Apostles Creed, we say these words: “I believe in the Communion of Saints.” It’s a short little phrase that we can seemingly pass through rather quickly as we perhaps move on to our other prayers and devotions. The beginning of November, though, gives us an opportunity to stop and reflect on the profundity of that belief.

This month is ushered in with back-to-back days that are drawn particularly from this immemorial belief of the early Church. All Saints’ Day (held on November 1) unites us to all of those holy men and women who have attained their heavenly reward, while All Souls’ Day (November 2) reminds us of the faithful departed who have died in Christ and are being purified for eternal life. Amid these two great celebrations, it allows us to reflect on both our current and future roles in the mystical Body of Christ.

Currently, as members of the Church on earth, we are the members of Christ’s body who are on our earthly pilgrimage toward the heavenly reality. At the same time, because of our common sharing of life in Christ, we also find ourselves united to all the saints who have gone before us. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (No. 960) makes it clear that as a “Communion of Saints,” the members share in “holy things,” most especially the Eucharist. In other words, the great joy of the saints in heaven is not closed off to those of us who are still on the way. Rather, through the Eucharist and the other spiritual goods of the Church, it is possible for us to already share in their heavenly joy.

This is an incredible gift! The joy that fills our favorite saints (like St. Philip Neri!) eternally in heaven is actually meant to be our own. In a very real way, we can say that the joy of heaven overflows from the throne of grace and is made present to us most particularly when we celebrate the Mass here on earth. At that moment, when we look upon the holy Eucharist, we are looking upon the same Jesus whom the saints and angels eternally worship in heaven. Though we experience this through sacramental signs and the saints experience it immediately, the same joy is common to all of us in the mystical Body of Christ.

Speaking of the Mass and the joy of heaven it unleashes to those of us still on our earthly pilgrimage, it is also the greatest prayer we can offer for the faithful departed. Again, the Catechism (No. 958) brings this out when it states that “our prayer for [the dead] is capable not only of helping them, but also of making their intercession for us effective.” Because the living and the dead both share in the one Body of Christ, the power of His resurrection can become the life-giving fountain that both helps to make suffrage for those in a state of purification and also for those of us on the earthly pilgrimage. In short, the dead need our prayers, and we need the fruit of theirs!

Holy Mother Church recognizes this in a remarkable way through the generous plenary indulgences granted at the beginning of this month. An indulgence remits the temporal punishment due to sin and can be either plenary or partial. A plenary indulgence remits all temporal punishment, while a partial indulgence remits part of the temporal punishment a person has incurred. Because of this, a plenary indulgence applied to the dead can release a soul from purgatory in order to attain their heavenly reward.

During the first eight days of November, the faithful may gain a plenary indulgence each day to be applied to the souls of the faithful departed simply by visiting a cemetery and praying for the dead. In addition, the usual conditions for gaining a plenary indulgence apply – namely, sacramental confession (within 20 days before or after the act), the reception of holy Communion (once for each act), and prayers for the Holy Father. From this grant, it would be possible to gain a plenary indulgence for up to eight persons (one each day) from November 1-8.

Some other acts for gaining plenary indulgences (along with the usual conditions listed above), include 30 minutes of reading Sacred Scripture, 30 minutes of Eucharistic adoration, or the praying of the Rosary in a church, in a family, or in some other pious association. One of these indulgences can be gained each day of the year and applied either to oneself or to the faithful departed.

I hope we will all take up this mission of mercy for our brothers and sisters who have gone before us. One day, we too will be in need of the same act of Christian charity.

Father Brian Isenbarger is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett.

* * *