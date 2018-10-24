Hurricane assistance requested Todays Catholic

Dear Faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend,

In the wake of two powerful hurricanes in recent weeks, Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael, many people face the long process of recovery. Please remember to offer prayers in our parishes for those who have died or been injured and for their families.

The USCCB has asked that dioceses take up a special Emergency Collection for 2018 Natural Disasters to assist in the rebuilding and long-term recovery efforts in areas suffering from these hurricanes and any other natural disasters that may yet occur this year. I ask that all parishes take up this Emergency Collection at all Masses on the weekend of October 27-28. The funds collected will be used to support the relief and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA, Catholic Relief Services, and Catholic churches in the affected areas.

Thank you for your cooperation in this expression of love and solidarity for our brothers and sisters in need. May God bless you!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades,

Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

* * *