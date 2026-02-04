Hundreds Rally to Support Life in Fort Wayne Todays Catholic

Despite snowy and frigid conditions, several hundred pro-life supporters gathered at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 31, for the 2026 Northeast Indiana Right to Life March and Rally.

The march, which brought together people of all ages to affirm the dignity and value of every human life, has been held annually nearly the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal across the United States. While the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, giving the legal authority to regulate abortion to individual states, pro-life leaders continue to stress the need to advocate for the God-given dignity of all human life.

“Women in our community are still facing pressure and pain, and chemical abortions through abortion pills are now the most common method of ending a pregnancy,” Right to Life of Northeast Indiana said in a statement. “The need for truth, compassion, and advocacy for both mother and child is greater than ever.”

* * *