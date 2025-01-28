Hundreds Rally at Indiana March for Life Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

‘Protecting Life Resonates with All Generations’

As my teeth chattered in the bitterly cold weather at the annual Indiana March for Life, I couldn’t help but notice the one thing everyone in the crowd around me seemed to have in common: resolve. With wind chills in single digits, it would have been easy to succumb to the cold, but those at the march in downtown Indianapolis clearly showed that they were dedicated to the cause as they marched despite the frigid temperatures.

On Wednesday, January 22, hundreds of pro-life supporters walked the streets of Indianapolis to give witness to the dignity of life. The day began with the Indiana Youth Rally and Mass for Life at the Indiana Convention Center, which were followed by talks given by well-known speakers and Mass celebrated by bishops of Indiana dioceses. These events culminated in the March for Life through the streets of Indianapolis.

Students hailing from Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, St. Joseph, and Marian high schools represented the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend among many others from local universities.

As we marched, I found myself next to Daniel Elliott, Indiana state treasurer, who rallied the crowd before the march. When speaking with him, he mentioned his astonishment at the number of young people in attendance.

‘This Gives Me Hope’

“Most of these people are young,” Elliott said. “Most of them are my children’s age and are in high school and college. That tells me that protecting life resonates with all generations.”

Because of the weather, many who had planned to attend stayed home for safety reasons. Elliott saw the large numbers of young people as representing those who missed out.

“We’re out here marching for people who can’t be here today – the elderly and very young. We’re also out here marching for people who can’t speak for themselves – the unborn.”

He was adamant that these teens and young adults will lead us in the future.

“It is amazing because [young people] are the leaders of this group,” Elliott said. “These will be the future leaders of our governments and businesses. This gives me hope, and that’s the one thing that we all need to have,” he said.

The Young are Determined

One of these young leaders was Samatha Aselage, a junior at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne. When speaking, she urged her generation to persevere.

“My generation, we’re here to change things,” she said earnestly. “If you believe in something, you should stand for it, and that’s why we’re here.”

Some are intimidated by such a public display of beliefs, but for Aselage, it is one of the reasons she enjoys the march.

“This is such a cool opportunity, because I get to show others my beliefs. I want more people to realize how precious life is and that it can’t be taken for granted. It can be so easily taken away from us, and just being here shows how much dignity life has. I hope people will realize this as they see us march,” she explained.

Two other high schoolers, Ceci Gries and Lucy Rohleder from Mater Dei High School in Evansville, echoed Aselage’s sentiment.

“The march helps mothers who are pregnant know who is thinking of them. [By being here], we’re helping people out and changing some people’s perspectives,” Gries said.

“It makes a big difference for young minds to get out there and say what they think,” Rohleder added.

Pro-Life Extends Beyond the Issue of Abortion

Reyna Santos-Martinez, a junior at St. Joseph High School in South Bend, spoke at the Indiana Youth Rally and Mass for Life. Sharing her experiences as a young Latino, she advocated for protecting the inherent dignity of every person.

“I was definitely nervous at first,” she said. “It was nice to share my story, especially as a youth. You don’t always hear [the young] talk about experiences with immigration,” she said.

While political beliefs regarding immigration may differ throughout the community, the overwhelming message was to treat people, particularly Latinos, with respect.

“Don’t give up,” she said to the other Latino young people in the community. “Times do get tough, especially right now. … But, I know God is on my side and will be with me when I’m walking this journey.”

While it might seem that all the members of the next generation are easily influenced by TikTok trends and YouTube challenges, they are not all followers who are subject to the whims of popular culture. That was evident at the March for Life in Indianapolis. It was clear there that when it comes to the future of our country and promoting a culture of life, there’s hope.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff reporter for Today’s Catholic.

