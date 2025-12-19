Honoring the Patroness of the Americas

On the December 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the community from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne gathered to reenact Our Lady’s appearance to Juan Diego in Tepeyac, Mexico, in 1531.

Jessi Camacho played the Virgin of Guadalupe, while St. Juan Diego was played by Leonel Lozano Vargas. Father Kevin Bauman, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, played the role of the Franciscan Bishop whom Juan Diego visited to relay the Blessed Mother’s request to build a chapel at the site of the apparition.

Following the reenactment, children dressed in elaborate costumes celebrated by performing cultural dances down the main aisle of the church before Father Bauman celebrated Mass for the feast day.

The evening ended with a community potluck at St. Joseph Catholic School, which included food and additional performances by the young dancers.