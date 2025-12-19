Todays Catholic
December 18, 2025 // Diocese

Honoring the Patroness of the Americas

Todays Catholic

Photos by Joe Romie
Our Lady of Guadalupe, left, played by Jessi Camacho, puts flowers into the cloak of St. Juan Diego, played by Leonel Lozano Vargas, during a reenactment at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

On the December 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the community from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne gathered to reenact Our Lady’s appearance to Juan Diego in Tepeyac, Mexico, in 1531.

Jessi Camacho played the Virgin of Guadalupe, while St. Juan Diego was played by Leonel Lozano Vargas. Father Kevin Bauman, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, played the role of the Franciscan Bishop whom Juan Diego visited to relay the Blessed Mother’s request to build a chapel at the site of the apparition.

Following the reenactment, children dressed in elaborate costumes celebrated by performing cultural dances down the main aisle of the church before Father Bauman celebrated Mass for the feast day.

The evening ended with a community potluck at St. Joseph Catholic School, which included food and additional performances by the young dancers.

Roses fall from the cloak of St. Juan Diego, played by Leonel Lozano Vargas, during a reenactment of the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Young dancers dressed in traditional garb perform during a celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne on Friday, December 12.

Girls dressed in traditional costumes wait to perform at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne on Friday, December 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE