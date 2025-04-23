Holy Week Leads to Glorious Easter
Chrism Mass
Derby Photography
Bishop Rhoades is handed jars of holy oils to bless during the Chrism Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend.
Holy Thursday
John Martin
Bishop Rhoades washes the feet of the faithful at Holy Thursday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne on Thursday, April 17.
John Martin
Bishop Rhoades prays the Eucharistic prayer along with other priests while seminarians kneel during Mass on Holy Thursday in Fort Wayne.
Joshua Schipper
Bishop Rhoades and others kneel before the altar of repose at the St. Mother Théodore Guérin Chapel in Fort Wayne on Holy Thursday, April 17.
Good Friday
Deacon John Burzynski, Bishop Rhoades, and Deacon Andrew Barns lie prostrate at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend on Good Friday. – Derby Photography
Derby Photography A woman holding her young child kneels to adore the cross on Good Friday at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend.
Easter Vigil
At the Easter Vigil at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, April 19, Bishop Rhoades and Deacon Andrew Barnes light the Pascal candle.
Bishop Rhoades baptizes one of several people who entered the Church at the Easter Vigil.
