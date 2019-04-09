April 9, 2019 // Bishop
Holy Week and Easter Mass times with Bishop Rhoades
Palm Sunday
SOUTH BEND: Palm Sunday Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral on Sunday, April 14, at 9 a.m.
Chrism Mass
SOUTH BEND: Chrism Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. This Mass Interpreted for the deaf.
FORT WAYNE: Join Bishop Rhoades as he celebrates Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m.
This Mass Interpreted for the deaf.
Holy Thursday
FORT WAYNE: Join Bishop Rhoades as he celebrates Holy Thursday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.
Good Friday
SOUTH BEND: Good Friday service at St. Matthew Cathedral on Friday, April 19, at 1 p.m. This Mass Interpreted for the deaf.
Easter Vigil
FORT WAYNE: Join Bishop Rhoades as he celebrates Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, April 20, at 9:15 p.m.
Easter Sunday
PIERCETON: Easter Sunday Mass at St. Francis Xavier, 408 West Catholic St., on Sunday, April 21, at 9 a.m.
Additional Holy Week and Easter Masses interpreted for the deaf
Palm Sunday
SOUTH BEND: Palm Sunday Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral on Sunday, April 14, interpreted for the deaf at 11 a.m.
FORT WAYNE: Palm Sunday Mass interpreted for the deaf will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Good Friday
FORT WAYNE: Good Friday service will be interpreted for the deaf at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 1 p.m.
Easter Sunday
FORT WAYNE: A Mass interpreted for the deaf will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
SOUTH BEND: A Mass interpreted for the deaf will be at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Cathedral.
