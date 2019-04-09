Holy Week and Easter Mass times with Bishop Rhoades Todays Catholic

Palm Sunday

SOUTH BEND: Palm Sunday Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral on Sunday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

Chrism Mass

SOUTH BEND: Chrism Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. This Mass Interpreted for the deaf.

FORT WAYNE: Join Bishop Rhoades as he celebrates Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m.

This Mass Interpreted for the deaf.

Holy Thursday

FORT WAYNE: Join Bishop Rhoades as he celebrates Holy Thursday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

Good Friday

SOUTH BEND: Good Friday service at St. Matthew Cathedral on Friday, April 19, at 1 p.m. This Mass Interpreted for the deaf.

Easter Vigil

FORT WAYNE: Join Bishop Rhoades as he celebrates Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, April 20, at 9:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday

PIERCETON: Easter Sunday Mass at St. Francis Xavier, 408 West Catholic St., on Sunday, April 21, at 9 a.m.

Additional Holy Week and Easter Masses interpreted for the deaf

Palm Sunday

SOUTH BEND: Palm Sunday Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral on Sunday, April 14, interpreted for the deaf at 11 a.m.

FORT WAYNE: Palm Sunday Mass interpreted for the deaf will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Good Friday

FORT WAYNE: Good Friday service will be interpreted for the deaf at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 1 p.m.

Easter Sunday

FORT WAYNE: A Mass interpreted for the deaf will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

SOUTH BEND: A Mass interpreted for the deaf will be at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Cathedral.

