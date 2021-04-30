Holy Cross priests ordained Todays Catholic

Four members of the Congregation of Holy Cross were ordained to the priesthood April 10. The sacrament of holy orders was conferred by the Most Reverend Arthur J. Colgan, CSC, DD, auxiliary bishop and vicar general of the Diocese of Chosica, Peru, on, from left, Father Felipe Campos Reséndez, CSC; Father Robert Lisowski, CSC; Father Geoffrey Mooney, CSC; and Father David Smith, CSC, during the ordination Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame. — Barbara Johnston, University of Notre Dame

