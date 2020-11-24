Hobby crafters feel pinch of canceled Christmas bazaar season Jennifer Barton Staff Writer

Local artists and crafters work for months to prepare their unique items for sale, and the parish Christmas bazaar season usually offers them one of the best opportunities of the year to put those goods in front of customers.

But most parish holiday bazaars have been canceled this year, stymieing homebased businesses, small brick-and-mortar businesses and Christmas shoppers alike. Catholic social teaching still encourages making gift purchases from local crafters and manufacturers to help support the welfare of one’s neighbor, however; and many artists make this possible even in a COVID-19 year by maintaining websites a person can browse from home.

Rosaries and religious jewelry

Handmade Rosaries and Jewelry, Mishawaka, offers high-quality gemstone rosaries and jewelry at a reasonable price so that a can grow closer to Jesus through Mary. handmaidrosaries.com

Born Again Rosaries, Fort Wayne, uses new and upcycled beads and designs unique and traditional rosaries to be beautiful, durable, feel good in the hand and lead deeper into prayer through symbolism. bornagainrosaries.com

Totus Tuus Rosaries, Fort Wayne, offers quality, custom handmade heirloom rosaries. totustuusrosaries.com

Fearfully Made, Fort Wayne, makes rosaries and rosary-inspired items for Catholics of all ages, including silicone children’s rosary decades and essential oil diffusing wood and lava bead chaplet keychains. etsy.com/shop/FearfullyMadeBabes

Just Basically Blessed, South Bend, offers faith-inspired, classy earrings to make women feel beautiful but also lift their hearts and minds to God; includes liturgical seasons. etsy.com/shop/JustBasicallyBlessed

Home decor

Sweet Little Ones Shop, Roanoke, offers wall art printables, prints, magnets, stickers, banners, window clings and other home decor. etsy.com/shop/sweetlittleonesshop

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, Fort Wayne, includes a “Catholic Corner” in the store with free prayer cards and booklets, plus religious statues, crucifixes, Bibles and rosaries at affordable prices. thriftstoresvdp.org

Frei Creations, LLC in Yoder is a source for religious and personalized kitchen towels, including Christmas towels. FreiCreationsShop.etsy.com

9 ¾ Creations, South Bend, custom laser-engraves glass, brick, wood, vinyl and stone. 9-34-creations.square.site

Canvas and Wall, Syracuse, takes favorite pictures, both digital and original prints, and turns them into pictures mounted on canvas. canvasandwall.my-free.website

Hardy Design and Photography, Fort Wayne, offers Catholic modern farmhouse décor and gifts — wooden farmhouse signs, religious shirts, Catholic face masks, kitchen towels, mugs, vinyl stickers. etsy.com/shop/hardydesignphoto

Fawnly, Fort Wayne, designs hand-painted and hand-lettered home décor to help bring peace into the home. Fawnly.com

Made for Sainthood creates a way to display favorite saints through hand embroidery; work with the artist to create a custom saint piece. etsy.com/shop/MadeforSainthood

Miscellaneous gifts

Grand Expression, Granger, makes over 100 different saint dolls, all hand-painted and varnished with non-toxic materials, labeled with the saint’s name and feast day. etsy.com/shop/grandexpression

Divine Mercy Gifts, South Bend, stocks Catholic books, rosaries, scapulars, statues, Bibles, Advent wreaths, candles and calendars, nativity sets, Christmas cards, crucifixes and books. Divinemercygifts.net

Mary and Martha independent sales consultant, New Paris, a division of Dayspring, has products with scriptural or inspirational messages – books, journals, stationary, dishware, décor and children’s gifts. mymaryandmartha.com/DeniseF

Good Shepherd Books and Gifts, Fort Wayne has books and gifts for baptisms, weddings, first Communion, confirmations and much more. Free parking in attached parking garage. goodshepherdbookstore.org

* * *