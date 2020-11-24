November 24, 2020 // Diocese
Hobby crafters feel pinch of canceled Christmas bazaar season
Local artists and crafters work for months to prepare their unique items for sale, and the parish Christmas bazaar season usually offers them one of the best opportunities of the year to put those goods in front of customers.
But most parish holiday bazaars have been canceled this year, stymieing homebased businesses, small brick-and-mortar businesses and Christmas shoppers alike. Catholic social teaching still encourages making gift purchases from local crafters and manufacturers to help support the welfare of one’s neighbor, however; and many artists make this possible even in a COVID-19 year by maintaining websites a person can browse from home.
Rosaries and religious jewelry
Handmade Rosaries and Jewelry, Mishawaka, offers high-quality gemstone rosaries and jewelry at a reasonable price so that a can grow closer to Jesus through Mary. handmaidrosaries.com
Born Again Rosaries, Fort Wayne, uses new and upcycled beads and designs unique and traditional rosaries to be beautiful, durable, feel good in the hand and lead deeper into prayer through symbolism. bornagainrosaries.com
Totus Tuus Rosaries, Fort Wayne, offers quality, custom handmade heirloom rosaries. totustuusrosaries.com
Fearfully Made, Fort Wayne, makes rosaries and rosary-inspired items for Catholics of all ages, including silicone children’s rosary decades and essential oil diffusing wood and lava bead chaplet keychains. etsy.com/shop/FearfullyMadeBabes
Just Basically Blessed, South Bend, offers faith-inspired, classy earrings to make women feel beautiful but also lift their hearts and minds to God; includes liturgical seasons. etsy.com/shop/JustBasicallyBlessed
Home decor
Sweet Little Ones Shop, Roanoke, offers wall art printables, prints, magnets, stickers, banners, window clings and other home decor. etsy.com/shop/sweetlittleonesshop
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, Fort Wayne, includes a “Catholic Corner” in the store with free prayer cards and booklets, plus religious statues, crucifixes, Bibles and rosaries at affordable prices. thriftstoresvdp.org
Frei Creations, LLC in Yoder is a source for religious and personalized kitchen towels, including Christmas towels. FreiCreationsShop.etsy.com
9 ¾ Creations, South Bend, custom laser-engraves glass, brick, wood, vinyl and stone. 9-34-creations.square.site
Canvas and Wall, Syracuse, takes favorite pictures, both digital and original prints, and turns them into pictures mounted on canvas. canvasandwall.my-free.website
Hardy Design and Photography, Fort Wayne, offers Catholic modern farmhouse décor and gifts — wooden farmhouse signs, religious shirts, Catholic face masks, kitchen towels, mugs, vinyl stickers. etsy.com/shop/hardydesignphoto
Fawnly, Fort Wayne, designs hand-painted and hand-lettered home décor to help bring peace into the home. Fawnly.com
Made for Sainthood creates a way to display favorite saints through hand embroidery; work with the artist to create a custom saint piece. etsy.com/shop/MadeforSainthood
Miscellaneous gifts
Grand Expression, Granger, makes over 100 different saint dolls, all hand-painted and varnished with non-toxic materials, labeled with the saint’s name and feast day. etsy.com/shop/grandexpression
Divine Mercy Gifts, South Bend, stocks Catholic books, rosaries, scapulars, statues, Bibles, Advent wreaths, candles and calendars, nativity sets, Christmas cards, crucifixes and books. Divinemercygifts.net
Mary and Martha independent sales consultant, New Paris, a division of Dayspring, has products with scriptural or inspirational messages – books, journals, stationary, dishware, décor and children’s gifts. mymaryandmartha.com/DeniseF
Good Shepherd Books and Gifts, Fort Wayne has books and gifts for baptisms, weddings, first Communion, confirmations and much more. Free parking in attached parking garage. goodshepherdbookstore.org
