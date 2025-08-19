High School Football Teams Set to Kick off 2025 Season Eric Peat

With a new high school football season kicking off this week, Today’s Catholic huddles up with the four teams from diocesan high schools – Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Saint Joseph, and Marian – to give fans a glimpse of what to expect on the gridiron this season.

BISHOP DWENGER SAINTS

Head coach: Jason Garrett (eighth year)

Returning starters: Eight on offense, seven on defense

2024 record: 6-6 (1-3 in Summit Athletic Conference A Division)

2024 tournament: Lost 4A sectional championship vs. East Noble, 38-0

You won’t find many football schedules tougher than Bishop Dwenger’s each year.

While five of the Saints’ 2024 opponents played for a state championship, this year’s schedule features St. Francis de Sales (Ohio) and Roncalli, whose previous two meetings with the Saints were in state title games in 1983 and 2002.

“Roncalli is ramping up to be a great moment for our program and their program,” Bishop Dwenger head coach Jason Garrett told Today’s Catholic. “They’ve won 10 state championships, we’ve won five – it should be an outstanding environment.”

A veteran group will be led by senior quarterback Henry Jordan, who has battled through injuries in previous years. “It is my hope and prayer that Henry Jordan can stay healthy and show everyone his God-given skills and abilities,” Garrett said. Jordan will be flanked by receivers Beckham Russell and Thomas Danys, who Garrett called “the biggest name out of the summer.” Eastern Michigan commit Andrew Trahin will also be a key piece of the offensive line.

While defense boasts the most depth and familiarity with scheme, the Saints’ special teams is the most decorated unit, featuring Bowling Green-bound long snapper Vance Diepenbrock, all-state kicker Lucas Nguyen, and all-conference punter Max Jordan.

It isn’t hard for Garrett to compare this team with his 2018 state champion squad, and not just because of its big, physical, and deep offensive line.

“The thing that continues to stand out with this team is their competitive spirit,” Garrett said. “These guys are all in, from the first guy on the roster to the last guy.”

Bishop Dwenger begins its season at Roncalli on Friday, August 22.

BISHOP LUERS KNIGHTS

Head coach: Kyle Lindsay (13th year)

Returning starters: Five on offense, six on defense

2024 record: 10-5 (3-1 in Summit Athletic Conference B Division)

2024 tournament: Lost 3A state championship vs. Heritage Hills, 38-15

Making history for a storied football program such as Bishop Luers doesn’t happen every day, but the 2024 Knights managed to do just that by playing in the school’s first-ever Class 3A state title game. Head coach Kyle Lindsay believes last year’s 38-15 loss to Heritage Hills can fuel this year’s team to reach even greater heights.

“Without a doubt, when you make it down to Indy, and you’ve got a solid core group of kids coming back with that experience, as long as they use that experience to channel productive offseasons, some great things can really happen,” Lindsay told Today’s Catholic. “There’s a lot of motivation that can be taken from coming up on the short side.”

Nineteen seniors from that state runner-up squad return this year, including McKale Woodson and Dereon Carswell. The duo will start in the Luers defensive secondary and double as the top two receivers on offense. While the Knights are relatively inexperienced at the offensive skill positions, Lindsay is excited about the returning experience and depth on the offensive and defensive lines.

“This is probably the largest group of linemen overall, when you combine offensive and defensive line, that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching as a head coach,” Lindsay said. “If I were to build a team, I’d want the experience and size up front, and we have skill, just not experience. It’s fun to think about what this group of skilled kids – these youngsters – are going to do overall.”

Bishop Luers begins its season at Leo on August 22.

SAINT JOSEPH HUSKIES

Head coach: Ben Downey (10th year)

Returning starters: Five on offense, five on defense

2024 record: 6-5 (4-3 in Northern Indiana Conference)

2024 tournament: Lost 4A sectional semifinal vs. Northwood, 20-13

The 2024 football season marked the beginning of a return to form for the Saint Joseph Huskies.

After 12 winning seasons in 13 years under Kevin Downey and in Ben Downey’s first stint as head coach – including three trips to the Class 3A state title game – the Huskies endured five consecutive losing seasons from 2019-23. While last year’s 6-5 record may not have turned heads, it did show Ben Downey, now in his second season as head coach, the development of his upperclassmen.

“The greatest area of growth has been the maturation of the senior class as leaders, teammates, and players,” Downey told Today’s Catholic. “If they continue improving in these areas, they will be their best versions on the field, and more importantly, off the field.”

This season, the Saint Joe offense will run through senior running back Franco Biffle and behind the blocking of senior guard Nick Ortiz. On the other side of the ball, senior defensive end Charlie Grewe returns to a starring role after missing last season due to injury, while classmate Austin Ratigan also figures to be a difference maker.

While “building depth and keeping players healthy” continue to be the Huskies’ greatest challenges, particularly in Class 4A, Downey is encouraged by the camaraderie he sees on the sidelines.

“Heading into Week 1, our greatest strength is the relationships between our coaches and our players,” Downey said. “It’s so important in a grinding sport like football.”

Saint Joseph begins its season vs. Lakeland on August 22.

MARIAN KNIGHTS

Head coach: Mike Davidson (eighth year)

Returning starters: Four on offense, four on defense

2024 record: 6-6 (4-3 in Northern Indiana Conference)

2024 tournament: Lost 3A sectional championship vs. Knox, 12-0

Marian football fans can prepare themselves for some good, old-fashioned trench warfare this fall.

Of the Knights’ eight returning starters from 2024, seven are linemen, including all four starting defensive linemen.

“Right now, we’re going to rely heavily on both sides of the ball on line play,” head coach Mike Davidson told Today’s Catholic. “I’ve called defense for a number of years, and if you can stop the run, you give yourself a chance. … Offensively, our guys have done a good job both in the run game and pass protection.”

Leading the line charge are tackle Prescott Horvath and guard Kayden Lee, senior standouts who Davidson said he is “without a doubt expecting big things from.” Senior Doren Brooks will get the nod at right tackle and middle linebacker. On offense, senior quarterbacks Mitch Fimbel and Lucas Marr both figure to see time on the field, as Davidson confirmed that “we’re not going to be a one-quarterback team.” They will look for senior receiver Terrance Lane, who Davidson described as “quick, smart, and really good in open space.”

If all goes as planned, the Knights hope to raise a sectional trophy for the first time since 2021.

“We want to play for championships,” Davidson said. “We played in one last year, but we did not play at a championship level consistently last year. It starts in practice; it starts every day with preparation – what we do and how we’re willing to do it to better ourselves each day at a time.”

Marian begins its season at Mishawaka on August 22.

