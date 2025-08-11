HerMichiana Meets Women in Need ‘Where They Are’ Paula Lent

It began as a written directory of community resources that might help a woman with a variety of needs: rental assistance, escape from domestic violence, prenatal care, counseling, parenting classes. Today, HerMichiana, an outreach of Right to Life Michiana, is a mobile unit where a community resource navigator can meet one on one with any woman in need.

Vision for this transition came in 2017 through a dream. The name “HerMichiana” was the result of a brainstorming session.

Since the RV opened its doors in January of 2025, it has hosted nearly 150 client visits with women ranging in age from young adult to 82, although 85 percent of clients are pregnant or parenting young children. Whether she is a walk-in, a repeat visitor, or referred by another agency, each woman can count on a warm welcome, a listening ear, and someone to walk respectfully alongside her toward her own life goals. There are currently 32 active clients, and HerMichiana has provided more than 110 client referrals and more than 150 instances of emergency material support. Navigators connect with women not only in the mobile unit but also in offices, remotely, and in the clients’ homes.

“We want every woman to leave with a smile on her face and feel like she’s in a better place,” Ellen Sommer, HerMichiana’s community advocate lead, told Today’s Catholic. “We don’t tell them what to do; we just meet them where they are and envelop them in love. I like to think of our role as cheerleaders, encouraging our clients to know how strong and capable and resilient they are.”

While many might have preconceived ideas of what “right to life” means – or might have meant before Roe v. Wade was overturned – the local organization has never defined itself simply as anti-abortion.

“I’ve spent a lot of time looking through our archives,” said Antonio Marchi, executive director of Right to Life Michiana, who was recently named to the 2025 class of Michiana’s Forty Under 40. “Those ladies who gathered around a kitchen table in 1973 were pro-life from the very beginning. They were in it for the long haul. … These founders knew there was far more to do than reversing Roe vs. Wade. Changing laws wasn’t going to change hearts. Education and outreach were essential to the pro-life cause.”

For that reason, Right to Life Michiana has always rejected the way its opponents characterize it when they say: “All you care about is forcing a woman to continue her pregnancy. Your concern ends as soon as that baby is born.”

HerMichiana is the practical refutation of that caricature. Right to Life Michiana is deeply concerned about women at every phase of their life and through every challenge. Marchi calls it “showing how we love.” Although Right to Life Michiana is unabashedly pro-life and willing clearly to articulate its principles, its main task is “to love and serve the client in front of us.”

Stepping into the mobile unit, a woman enters a calm, comfortable space with soothing music playing. She can get a cup of coffee, and there are toys for any children who come along. At the back of the RV is a consultation space where a community resource navigator takes time to listen to her story, help her identify her goals and challenges. Rather than just handing her a list of resources, the counselor will stick with her until she’s made a connection and then follow up with her later. Some of the original clients are still being served, while others have “graduated.” According to Sommer, the goal is self-reliance, “but we’ll walk with you as long as that’s helpful.”

“Every client leaves with a small gift bag containing tools and treats,” Sommer said. Personal touches make all the difference. One client was surprised with a birthday cake that brought tears to her eyes. “I can’t remember the last time someone even wished me a happy birthday,” she confessed. A mother of several preschoolers was delighted when a volunteer showed up at her house with diapers, wipes, and formula. A woman with no local support system was picked up and taken to a doctor appointment – toddler car seats and all. Another was able to return to college after HerMichiana took care of the balance of her small loan. Her ambition is to be educated to enter a helping profession herself.

Currently, the HerMichiana RV is out in the public three days a week. On Tuesdays, it’s parked outside Elkhart’s Tolson Center, a community center near a low-income housing complex. On Wednesdays, the site is the Catholic Charities office on Miami Street in South Bend. Catholic Charities actually donated the vehicle. In January, HerMichiana began evening hours at Catholic Charities. In June, morning hours were added at that location to coincide with the Catholic Charities food pantry. On Fridays, the RV is parked on a municipal lot in Mishawaka near St. Monica Church. By fall, the plan is to add Mondays in Goshen and Thursdays on Western Avenue in South Bend a little beyond the Kroc Center.

Marchi made sure the work of HerMichiana was HIPAA compliant, and it has become a trusted community partner, much more than a “mom and pop operation of people who want to help.” Besides word of mouth, referrals come from hospital NICUs (Neonatal Intensive Care Units), health departments, churches, and other nonprofit organizations. Officials say HerMichiana doesn’t try to duplicate services that are available elsewhere, but they know where a woman can find what their organization doesn’t offer, such as pregnancy testing and ultrasounds at Women’s Care Center or food assistance. Its services haven’t been advertised through billboards or major media, but local businesses such as restaurants and gas stations have been happy to stock a supply of colorful flyers. Just before HerMichiana parked in one neighborhood, volunteers went door to door handing out cookies along with cards inviting, “We’re in your neighborhood. Help is Here! HerMichiana Resources for Women.” Emphasis is always on the positive, on the helpful resources rather than the challenges.

Janice, who requested her last name not be shared, offered her story in a booklet developed by Right to Life. “I’m so glad I took those HerMichiana cards,” she said. “I took the girls to the library, and just as we were leaving, I decided we should all go to the bathroom. There were two ladies in there. One was crying and talking about how some guy had left her pregnant and uses her all of the time. Her friend was saying, ‘You keep going in circles and circles. You can’t keep going back to him!’ Long story short, I excused myself for interrupting them. I gave them both a card, and I showed the one who was crying the different resources that are available to her!”

Sommer has degrees in psychology, sociology, and counseling, as well as nearly 30 years of experience at a pregnancy resource center. She’s also a licensed addictions counselor and certified therapist. “I’ve always had a passion to help women, especially through pregnancy and the early parenting years,” she said. When she retired from her full-time job with Women’s Care Center, she worked part-time in home care, then an ad in the Right to Life newsletter caught her eye. They were looking for a part-time caseworker for HerMichiana, a brand-new initiative. “I thought I could plant some seeds,” she said. “I love to lift women up, showing the utmost respect for their dignity.”

“I feel so blessed to be able to serve in this way,” Sommer continued. “I am constantly humbled as I hear about the challenges these resilient women are overcoming every day.”

The other three community resource navigators are Judy McLochlin, Kate Haughe, and Karen Carrizosa, who is bilingual. Marie Peek contributes mightily as an organizer and purchaser.

All would agree with Ellen Sommer, who said, “It’s a beautiful work, and I love it.”

* * *