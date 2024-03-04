Grant Helps Catholic Charities to Begin New Life-Skills Class Todays Catholic

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced Monday, February 26, that it had received a $10,000 grant from the 1st Source Foundation that will be used to help the organization begin a faith-based life-skills course as part of the agency’s new strategic plan.

“1st Source Foundation is happy to support this life-skills course, which will provide opportunities for lifelong success for community members,” said Luke Squires, Fort Wayne Regional President at 1st Source Bank. “We appreciate Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s commitment to serving those in need in our community.”

The 12-week course will cover 11 topics focusing on the whole person to aid them in overcoming common barriers to self-sufficiency.

Topics will include:

• Creating a positive mindset and resiliency

• Goal setting and action planning

• Healthy relationships

• Financial literacy

• Faith and family

• Career planning

Built on a culmination of studied best practices with a proven correlation to higher rates of self-sufficiency and overall wellness, the goal of the class is to educate and equip our neighbors with the skills needed to move beyond their immediate needs and build a foundation for long-term stability. Enrollees will be referred to the course from Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend clients or from partner organizations. Qualifications will include whether the client is either currently employed or looking for employment, is self-motivated, and is committed to attendance for the full 12 weeks.

“Having served those in need for more than 100 years, Catholic Charities understands many of our neighbors were never taught how to balance their household finances or how to develop and cultivate healthy relationships,” said Tiffany Goble, East and North Region Director at Catholic Charities. “Through no fault of their own, many families are struggling due to a lack of education around basic skills, not a lack of motivation. Going beyond temporary relief through the development of healthy habits, relationships, and a growth mindset aligns with our mission.”

The classes will be piloted beginning this spring, and Catholic Charities expects to open enrollment this summer.

* * *