God's mercy is waiting

On Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m., every parish in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will offer confessions.

God’s mercy is abundant and available to all. The Light is On for You is a national initiative to practicing and inactive Catholics alike, who are encouraged to seek Him and receive the graces of the sacrament this Lent.

Visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Light for more information.

