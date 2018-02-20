February 20, 2018 // Diocese
God’s mercy is waiting
On Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m., every parish in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will offer confessions.
God’s mercy is abundant and available to all. The Light is On for You is a national initiative to practicing and inactive Catholics alike, who are encouraged to seek Him and receive the graces of the sacrament this Lent.
Visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Light for more information.
* * *
